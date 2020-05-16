Kroger Announces $130 Million ‘Thank You’ Pay for Associates

Kroger announced today that they will be providing "Thank You" pay to their hourly associates considered "frontline workers" - grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. In a statement from the press release, Kroger's CEO & Chairman, Rodney McMullen said,

"Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates' health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates."

The "Thank You" pay will provide qualifying, full-time associates with an extra $400 and qualifying, part-time employees an extra $200. The funds will be distributed in two installments, one in May and one in June. The "Thank You" pay is in addition to the "Appreciation Bonuses" that Kroger gave their associates back in March and several "Heroes Bonuses" that have been paid out since the beginning of the pandemic as well.

Kroger also announced today they will continue their Covid-19 Emergency Leave guidelines in an effort to provide paid time off for associates directly affected by Covid-19.