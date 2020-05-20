Holiday World Looking to Hire an Additional 250 Employees for This Summer

Under normal circumstances, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari would be open and we would all be making plans for a trip or two to Santa Claus, Indiana to ride our favorite coasters and water slides. But as well all know painfully well, we're not living in normal circumstances. However, there is some light at the end of what has seemingly been a never-ending tunnel with the park announcing last week they'll open to the public on June 17th with new guidelines in place to keep everyone safe. To help make sure those guidelines are kept, the park has now announced they're looking to hire an additional 250 employees for the summer.

In a press release sent to media outlets early Wednesday morning, park officials said the additional staff members will be needed to help implement "their new inLine Reservation System and to support their enhanced cleaning procedures due to COVID-19."

This can be a great opportunity for a teenager in your house, or you yourself to pick up some extra income over the summer, especially if you've been out of work, or furloughed from your regular job.

Perks of working at Holiday World include a $10 and hour wage for seasonal Team Members 18 and over, discounts on food and merchandise, an employee season pass, and more. The park is also awarding $10,000 to one employee this season.

Applications are being accepted now through the Holiday World website.

