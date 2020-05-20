Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb announced a change to the #BackOnTrack plan for the Hoosier State, bumping Phase 3 to a Friday, May 22, 2020 start date but what does this mean for Indiana residents and businesses?

Phase 3 of the Indiana #BackOnTrack plan will now take place May 22nd - June 6th with a number of businesses and facilities being able to reopen for the first time and some being able to expand their operating capacities. We can now gather in social groups up to 100 people as long as CDC social distancing guidelines are maintained:

The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

Nursing homes will continue to be closed to the public at this time. According to the plan all travel restrictions have now been lifted.

Here's what's reopening for the first time:

Gyms and fitness centers with some restrictions to accommodate social distancing like limited class sizes, proper spacing between equipment and staff must wear masks

Playgrounds and public facilities like tennis & basketball courts with social distancing guidelines in place

Campgrounds with social distancing and sanitation precautions

Movie theatres can reopen at 50% capacity

Here's what's changing in regard to operating capacity:

Retail stores & malls may open to 75% capacity while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Mall common areas & seating like food courts, restricted to 50% capacity

What's still closed?

Bars and nightclubs

Event and entertainment centers

K-12 facilities and all activities associated with them

It is still recommended that those over the age of 65 and those with other issues that place them in the high risk category should continue to limit exposure to the public. Face coverings are still recommended for Hoosiers.

View the entire Phase 3 #BackOnTrack description here

Locally, in Evansville the Deputy Mayor, Steve Schaefer had this to say regarding city facilities