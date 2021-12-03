Was A UFO Seen In The Skies Over Evansville’s Garvin Park?

Since I wrote my first UFO article, my readers know that I am somewhat obsessed with UFO sightings. I am so intrigued and curious about the possibility of life in outer space. Seeing the videos and photos that are sent to me, excited me to want to write about them.

Get our free mobile app

Sometimes, there is no explanation for the strange things we see in the sky, other times there are perfectly good and scientific explanations for the lighted shapes that we see in the night sky.

Earlier this evening (Dec. 3, 2021), I received a Facebook message with a photo.

This flew over Garvin Park tonight as I was helping with carriage rides...was slow-moving.. no noise .. took about 3 minutes to go over then just disappeared even when it should've been still in sight... Of course, everyone here at the carriage Rides and fantasy of lights was saying it was Santa. - Terra Nord

Was it a UFO that was seen over Garvin Park?

So, what is a Starlink Satellite and what are they used for?

According to Android Authority, Elon Musk's Starlink effort aims to launch thousands of small satellites into low Earth orbit. They will then be able to transmit fast internet signals down to Earth.

How many Starlink Satellites are there?

SpaceX has launched 1,740 Starlink satellites to date, with its first-generation system beginning launches in November 2019. Gen2 is planned to have nearly 30,000 satellites in total. SpaceX's Starlink mega constellation is designed to provide high-speed internet coverage to users around the world below, particularly those in remote and rural areas that do not have access to traditional internet connections. cnbc.com

Space X just launched a record number into space, from Cape Canaveral, a couple of days ago. So, it looks like, this time, we didn't see a UFO.

But, there is always next time.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history