Popular Boonville Restaurant Closes After Nearly 10 Years

The city of Boonville is saddened today after one of its most popular restaurants has announced that they are closing its doors for good.

As a resident of Boonville, Indiana, I have eaten at all of the local restaurants in town. Aside from fast-food chains, there are only a handful of local restaurants to choose from in town. All of which are delicious, might I add. However, if someone were to ask me where to get good fried chicken in the area, I'd tell them Double D's Restaurant, hands down.

Double D's Restaurant in Boonville first opened in December of 2013, however, they have been serving Warrick County since 2004 (in Tennyson) with delicious meals made from secret family recipes that have been handed down for generations. From fried chicken, steak, pork, burgers, and even seafood. Double D's has been a go-to choice when it comes to dining out for my family for nearly ten years. Heck, I even had my surprise 30th birthday party there! Unfortunately, Double D's has announced that they will be closing for good.

Double D's Restaurant in Boonville Closing

Earlier today, Double D's announced on Facebook that they have closed for good. The statement reads:

We are very sad to announce that we have closed our doors here at Double D‘s Restaurant. We are so very grateful to all of you, customers, and employees that have become family and friends over the years. This, is in no way, an easy decision and we are so sad to say goodbye. *Booked Catering Events* Please rest assured we will continue to take care of all booked catering events, we will be reaching out to you to go over the details soon.

