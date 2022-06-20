How Exciting! You Can Own Benton, Kentucky’s Historic Drive-In

Have you always wanted to own a nostalgic drive-in? Well, the historic and charming Benton Drive-In is on the auction block and could be yours. It's perfect for drive-in lovers everywhere.

Kurtz Auction & Realty Company Kurtz Auction & Realty Company loading...

This roadside eaterie in Benton, Kentucky deserves to reopen to its former glory. Residents are missing the famous JoJo burgers, the handmade milkshakes, and the nostalgia that comes when you eat at a drive-in restaurant. I've never been to the Benton Drive-In, but I'm excited for it to reopen soon! I know the community probably misses it a lot.

Get our free mobile app

Kurtz Auction & Realty Company Kurtz Auction & Realty Company loading...

Benton Drive-In Announces Closing

This was the last post made on the Benton Drive-In Facebook page on May 20th, 2020. I couldn't find where they ever reopened after this post. I'm sure after such a loss it would have been hard to bounce back. "Dollar Bill" as he was often called passed away on December 2nd, 2019. His wife, Andrea Cossler, his daughters, family, and friends, along with customers, miss him dearly. He was described as a great cook, sweet and kind, a loyal friend, with a larger-than-life smile, and a Christian man with a heart of gold.

"I know many have been asking. So here is a bit of the run-down. As many of you knew William Ray Cossler "Dollar", father, and co-owner passed away in December. This posed a small problem re-opening this spring but due to COVID and supply prices, we are having to postpone. Please stay tuned! Thank you again for your patronage, thoughts, and prayers." - Kellon wrote on May 20th, 2020

Kurtz Auction & Realty Company Kurtz Auction & Realty Company loading...

Benton Drive-In Being Auctioned

You have a chance to own a piece of nostalgic history on Wednesday, June 22nd, at Noon. Kurtz Auction & Realty Company will auction the property. Hopefully, the buyer will keep it a drive-in and bring it back to its former glory. Nothing beats the feeling of pulling up, ordering your food, and eating in your car or at the picnic table. The city park is nearby to soak in some nature while you eat. It's in a perfect location.

Kurtz Auction & Realty Company Property Description

This commercial property was operated as a drive-in restaurant for years. With its combination of lot size and a high-visibility location, it could be a fit for a wide variety of businesses.

Great Location

Nice Size Lot

Ample Road Frontage

High Visibility

Contents Included

Good Signage

CANVA CANVA loading...

Wished I had the money I would reopen this place and bring back some good old memories and the good old music to go with the times! - Daniel Dowell

Yes, somebody please buy it and make it good again! - Jennifer McHaney

This used to be a hopping place for years. Still could be. - Denise Edwards Kruger

That place has been around for a long time. I remember going there in the late 60s and early 70s. It was a Dairy Queen in the beginning. An old-school Dairy Queen. The burgers were delicious. - Keven Tolbert

Kurtz Auction & Realty Company Kurtz Auction & Realty Company loading...

Benton Drive-In Location

Benton Drive-In is located in the heart of town. By Benton City Park, off HWY 69, and right off Main Street makes this a perfect location.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOCATION: 1505 Main St, Benton, KY