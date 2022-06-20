The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect in a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man that took place earlier this month.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the report shared by the EPD, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12th near the CVS location on East Morgan Avenue across from Vogel Elementary School. The report states the 80-year-old gentleman had just left CVS after picking up prescription medication and was in the process of crossing the street to make his way back home. The report did not state exactly where the man was crossing the street, but as he was making his way across, he was struck by the driver and the vehicle in question.

The man suffered numerous injuries as a result of the accident including, "a skull fracture, pelvic fracture, a spine injury, as well as bleeding on his brain and kidneys." He is still being treated for his injuries at a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Evansville Police Department Evansville Police Department loading...

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department have determined the vehicle involved in the incident based on parts left behind at the scene following the collision is a 2010 to 2017 model year Chevrolet Equinox similar to the one pictured above. Police say the vehicle is likely missing its driver's side rearview mirror and may possibly have additional damage to the front end.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information that may help investigators working the case locate the vehicle and the driver involved, contact the Detective's Office at (812)436-4017, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (24763).

[Source: Evansville Police Department]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)