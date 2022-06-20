These Kentucky State Parks Will Celebrate 4th of July With Fireworks [LIST]

Can you believe July 4th is just a few weeks away? If you haven't made your plans to celebrate these Kentucky Parks are offering fireworks shows and you're invited.

A LIST OF STATE PARKS OFFERING FIREWORKS SHOWS IN KENTUCKY

Our family loves packing a picnic basket or cooler and all our comfy blankets and heading down to the Owensboro Riverfront to watch fireworks. It's tradition. Several Kentucky State Parks have a tradition of their own to offer fireworks displays to the public. Here's a list of all the ones we've found;

Barren River Lake State Resort Park , Lucas- July 4: Activities for the weekend include a variety of fun games and crafts such as tie-dye bandanas on Saturday, and our "whatever floats your boat" contest on Sunday. On July 4th there will be back-to-back family fun activities from 12:30 – 5 p.m. such as dizzy bat, three-legged race, hula hoop contest, and more. Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park , Buckhorn- July 4: Lots of patriotic activities will take place, with a fireworks display sponsored by the Perry County Tourism Commission! A cookout at 3 p.m. with hot dogs, potato wedges, and drinks. At noon, there will be water races in the beach area, limbo and hula hoop, water balloon toss, tug-of-war, and horseshoe tournament. The band “2nd Wind” will play at 7 p.m. July 4: Lots of patriotic activities will take place, with a fireworks display sponsored by the Perry County Tourism Commission! A cookout at 3 p.m. with hot dogs, potato wedges, and drinks. At noon, there will be water races in the beach area, limbo and hula hoop, water balloon toss, tug-of-war, and horseshoe tournament. The band “2nd Wind” will play at 7 p.m. Kenlake State Resort Park , Aurora- July 3: Kenlake will have fireworks Sunday, July 3 at dusk at the old beach area. Live music with local band "Critical Condition" starts at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will open at 4 p.m.

4. Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville-July 3: fireworks Sunday, July 3. Music by “Xander” starts at 6:30 p.m. just outside the Conference Center at the lakeside stage.

5. Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Jamestown-July 3: Fireworks show at 9.

6. Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Cadiz-July 3: fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at the public swimming beach. The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will provide music starting at 6 p.m.

7. Rough River Dam State Resort Park, Falls of Rough-July 2: Rumble over the River happens on Saturday, July 2nd. There will be activities going on all weekend.

8. My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Bardstown-July 2: There will be cupcakes for all guests at 8:30 p.m. and there will be an amazing fireworks show.