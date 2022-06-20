These Kentucky State Parks Will Celebrate 4th of July With Fireworks [LIST]

These Kentucky State Parks Will Celebrate 4th of July With Fireworks [LIST]

CANVA

Can you believe July 4th is just a few weeks away?  If you haven't made your plans to celebrate these Kentucky Parks are offering fireworks shows and you're invited.

A LIST OF STATE PARKS OFFERING FIREWORKS SHOWS IN KENTUCKY

Our family loves packing a picnic basket or cooler and all our comfy blankets and heading down to the Owensboro Riverfront to watch fireworks.  It's tradition.   Several Kentucky State Parks have a tradition of their own to offer fireworks displays to the public.  Here's a list of all the ones we've found;

  1. Barren River Lake State Resort Park, Lucas-July 4: Activities for the weekend include a variety of fun games and crafts such as tie-dye bandanas on Saturday, and our "whatever floats your boat" contest on Sunday. On July 4th there will be back-to-back family fun activities from 12:30 – 5 p.m. such as dizzy bat, three-legged race, hula hoop contest, and more.
  2. Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, Buckhorn-July 4: Lots of patriotic activities will take place, with a fireworks display sponsored by the Perry County Tourism Commission!  A cookout at 3 p.m. with hot dogs, potato wedges, and drinks. At noon, there will be water races in the beach area, limbo and hula hoop, water balloon toss, tug-of-war, and horseshoe tournament. The band “2nd Wind” will play at 7 p.m.
  3.  Kenlake State Resort Park, Aurora-July 3: Kenlake will have fireworks Sunday, July 3 at dusk at the old beach area.  Live music with local band "Critical Condition" starts at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will open at 4 p.m.

4. Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville-July 3: fireworks Sunday,               July 3. Music by “Xander” starts at 6:30 p.m. just outside the Conference Center             at the lakeside stage.

5. Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Jamestown-July 3:  Fireworks show at 9.

6. Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Cadiz-July 3: fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at             the public swimming beach. The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National                   Guard will provide music starting at 6 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

7. Rough River Dam State Resort Park, Falls of Rough-July 2:  Rumble over the                 River happens on Saturday, July 2nd.  There will be activities going on all                       weekend.

8. My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Bardstown-July 2:  There will be cupcakes               for all guests at 8:30 p.m. and there will be an amazing fireworks show.

Falls of the Rough Kentucky Home to Newly Restored Retro Roadside Motel

Falls of the Rough-in Kentucky or Rough River as most people know it is home to a newly remodeled retro roadside motel and we got a look around.

 

 

Categories: Evansville News, Events, Family, Holidays, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top