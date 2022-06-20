Kentucky Girl’s Dolly Parton Inspired Gift From Her Great-Grandmother #AMAZING

One little girl from Kentucky received the gift of a lifetime from her great-grandmother. Let's just say it's Dolly Parton themed and it's EPIC.

EVERYBODY LOVES DOLLY

Dolly Parton is an icon. She is one of the most wonderful and magical human beings on the planet. Not just because of her musical talents but mostly because of her kindness to others. She is constantly giving selflessly to others with no expectation in return. Dolly herself faced much heartbreak in her lifetime and it taught her to give a lot of love to others.

A WOMAN OF MANY TALENTS

There isn't anything Dolly can't do. In the late 60s, she was on a tour bus and sat down to write a song that would forever change the hearts of many and the way they looked at others. She didn't have a piece of paper so she wrote it on the back of a receipt. This famous song is from a bible story and it's called the coat of many colors.

Here's how Wikipedia describes the story;

The song tells of how Parton's mother stitched together a coat for her daughter out of rags given to the family. As she sewed, she told her child the biblical story of Joseph and his Coat of Many Colors. The excited child, "with patches on my britches and holes in both my shoes", rushed to the school, "just to find the others laughing and making fun of me" for wearing a coat made of rags.

The song eventually turned into a book that has been read all over the world and become a favorite of many children.

THE MOST INCREDIBLE GIFT EVER

Raelyn's Duncan is a 4th grader at Meadowlands Elementary. She is one awesome young lady. You could go as far as to say she has a heart like Dolly. This past year she raised over $5000 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by making and selling dog treats. She's 9!

Raelyn loves Dolly and her great-grandmother, Wanda Raines, from Crystal River, Florida knows it. GG Wanda as I'll call her for now has made a number of homemade presents for Raelyn over the years but none as special as the most recent.

GG Wanda gifted her a Coat of Many Colors of her very own. She stitched every patch. She had all the fabric and only had to purchase the inside lining of the coat. Raelyn wears it proudly and is reminded of her great-grandmother's special love when she puts it on.

As you can see Raelyn was overjoyed with her gift.

The patchwork and detail on the coat is fantastic.

Raelyn is strutting her stuff around in her knew digs.

Putting on that coat gives her all kinds of confidence and sass.

The colors are so vibrant.

What a precious gift and sweet little girl.

Strike a pose Raeylyn we love your confidence girl.

