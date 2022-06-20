10 Best Places to Cool Off During This Heatwave in the Evansville Area

If you're looking for places to cool off this summer in the Evansville area, I have found ten of the best places for you to do just that.

In case you didn't know already, it's very hot outside. The Evansville area is currently in the midst of a heat wave. It's been pushing 100 degrees in the area, and the heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. This week will be even hotter with it being 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. And that doesn't even take into effect the heat index values.

So if you are looking for things to do with the family outside that don't involve you being miserable in the heat, I have found ten of the best places to cool off in the Evansville area that you just might want to visit this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Best Places to Cool Off In The Evansville Area

Ashley Sollars Ashley Sollars loading...

Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana is one of the only "beaches" in the Evansville area where you can cool off during the summer. The 66-acre lake features a beach with a diving board and even a huge waterslide.

Evansville’s newest city pool and recreation center features a competition pool that has diving boards, lap lanes, and a viewing deck for city and regional competitions. Deaconess Aquatic Center also has a recreational pool with lap lanes, a water basketball court, and a zero-entry feature for easy access. But wait, there's more. The facility also has a splash park that has interactive water features, fountains, and a family seating area.

Holiday World/Splashin' Safari Holiday World/Splashin' Safari loading...

Located in Santa Claus, Indiana, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is probably the top place in the Evansville area to cool off during the summer. Not only is there a theme park full of rides, but Splashin' Safari is one of the best water parks in the nation. It's home to the world's longest water coaster, The Mammoth, and so much more water fun that you could spend all day just at Splashin' Safari alone.

The Splash Pad at Lou Dennis Community Park in Newburgh, Indiana is a hotspot for families during the summer. Along with the splash pad, the park offers two playgrounds, volleyball, tennis, and basketball courts as well as rentable facilities.

Photo Credit: Dave Fields Photo Credit: Dave Fields loading...

Burdette Aquatic Center is located on Evansville's west side. There's fun for everyone in the family here. The Aquatic Center features:

A large Olympic pool with two diving boards. There is a family pool with two breathtaking slides, and a children’s pool with a floating alligator and snake closely guarded by a skilled team of guards and EMT’s. There is even an exciting interactive spray park for smaller children and an awesome speed slide to delight the more adventurous.

Lincoln State Park

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Richard's Pool in Boonville, Indiana offers a fun and safe place for families to swim. There's a slide, kiddie pool, and it's just a short walk away from one of the best ice cream shops in the area, Tastee Freeze. You can cool off in the pool and with some ice cream. It's a win/win!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Henderson is home to not one, but two spray parks for the family to enjoy. There's the Downtown Water Feature right along the riverfront and they also have the East End Sprayground. Along with Atkinson Pool, both spray parks are great ways to beat the heat in Henderson, Kentucky.

Norman "Red" Mosby Pool

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Locate in Howell Park in Evansville, the Norman "Red" Mosby Pool is one of many pools throughout the city. The pool features slides, a kiddie area, and there's even a miniature golf course too!

Smothers Park is located along the Ohio River front in Owensboro, Kentucky. There's so much to see and do here throughtout the year. During the summer, kiddos can play on the massive Lazy Dayz Playground, be mesmorized by 3 signature fountains with a show every 15 minutes and a cascading waterfall, and cool off in at the Ronald Lee Logsdon Spray Park.

25 Public Fishing Spots In The Evansville Area Looking for a place to fish in the Evansville area? Here's a list of 25 of the best places you can toss a line out!

This Kentucky Beach Is A Floating Playground Everyone Would Love Summer fun is officially upon us, and I think I found a place that you and your family might want to visit this year.