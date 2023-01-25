Planning Spring Break? Here are the Aquariums Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

Even though the countdown to spring (less than 60 days away) is on, we still have nearly two months left of winter. A great way to spend a weekend is perhaps by taking a road trip to fun destinations. If you're looking for some adventure and want to visit some marine life without having to go deep-sea diving, here are some amazing aquariums within a day's drive of the tri-state.

Shedd Aquarium

Located in Chicago, Illinois, is the magnificent Shedd Aquarium. Home to many aquatic species and other animals alike. Shedd Aquarium first opened in 1930 and for many years was home to the largest indoor aquarium in the world with its 5 million gallon capacity. Nowadays, the aquarium boasts around 32,000 animals. This aquarium is about 5 hours from Evansville by car.

Newport Aquarium

Located in Northern Kentucky across the river from Cincinnati, is the wildly wonderful Newport Aquarium. Situated on the river levee, this aquarium has 70 exhibits, 14 galleries, and 5 acrylic tunnels to walk through. Newport Aquarium is about 3 and a half hours away from Evansville.

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

This St. Louis aquarium is home to many species that call the water home. While here visit with otters, explore the jellyfish touch pool, and immerse yourself in the worlds on display in the galleries. The St. Louis Aquarium is less than 3 hours away from Evansville.

Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies

Located in the popular East Tennessee travel destination of Gatlinburg, Ripley's Aquarium brings ocean life to the mountains. Here you can visit with penguins, stingrays, view exotic fish and other creatures of the deep. They even offer glass bottom experiences. Ripley's Aquarium is less than 5 and a half hours away from Owensboro.

Indianapolis Zoo

The Indy zoo is a remarkable place to visit, with it being one of the country's largest privately funded zoos, there are countless creature encounters. With so many amazing experiences to be had here, the Dolphin In-water Adventure could be the most memorable. The dolphin adventure is located at the zoo's St. Vincent Dolphin Pavilion and features multiple presentations daily. Get a dolphin's eye view of their aquatic world, 17 feet underwater with the help of a viewing dome, the first in the nation. The Indianapolis Zoo has a vast array of marine life, including California Sea Lions, Green Moray Eels, Gentoo Penguins, Lionfish, Tangs, and Smooth Dogfish Sharks. The Indianapolis Zoo is less than 3 hours north of Evansville.

Georgia Aquarium

We couldn't make a list of aquariums and not include the Georgia Aquarium as it is the largest aquarium in the country. This massive aquarium has 10 million gallons of water, which is enough water to fill over 100,000 bathtubs. While at the Georgia Aquarium, marvel at deep water inhabitants such as whale sharks, bottlenose dolphins, Beluga whales, and manta rays.

At the Georgia Aquarium, you can even cage dive with sharks and swim alongside the manta rays and whale sharks. There are many other animal encounters to be had here as well, such as penguin and dolphin encounters and more. The Georgia Aquarium is less than 6 hours south of Owensboro in Atlanta, but I can assure you the splendor to be had is worth the trip.

