Brooks & Dunn ‘Reboot Tour 2023′ Coming to Kentucky This Spring

One of the most iconic duos in the history of Country Music is heading back on the road for another round of their popular Reboot Tour which will include one stop in the great state of Kentucky.

Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot Tour Dates for Summer 2023

Since breaking into the country music scene in 1991 with the release of their debut album, Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn have had 20 number-one hit songs, won two Grammy Awards, multiple CMA and ACM awards, and sold over 30 million albums, more than any other duo in Country Music. Five million of those were from their debut album alone which featured hits like the title track, "Neon Moon," and of course this song which has been a staple at wedding receptions and country bars for over three decades.

As often is the case with successful duos and bands, despite their immense amount of success, the pair took a break from one another to pursue solo projects in the 2010s, but eventually came back together for a handful of shows in Las Vegas in 2015. The reunion was so well received, it led to more shows and eventually a new album with re-imagined versions of some of their biggest hits featuring some of the biggest stars in Country Music today, such as Luke Combs.

With fans thrilled to see their favorite duo back together again, the pair hit the road for a series of dates on the original Reboot Tour and have recently announced, they'll hit the road again for another 17-show run beginning on May 4th in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featuring special guest, Scotty McCreery, the tour will stop at the home of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, Rupp Arena, in Lexington, Kentucky exactly one week later on May 11th.

Tickets for the show go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 27th at 10:00 AM venue time through Ticketmaster. VIP Package will be available, which according to the press release announcing the tour, "may include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift & more."

After the tour is done in mid-June, the Ronnie and Kix will take a little bit of a break before performing at a few festivals including the Country Thunder in Bristol, Tennessee on October 6th.

[Sources: Brooks & Dunn / All Music]