Indiana Animal Shelter Has a “BEAR” for Adoption (That’s the Doggy’s Name)

This sweet BEAR is our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. He is a 4-year-old Lab/Heeler mix who ended up at It Takes a Village as an owner surrender due to a change in living circumstances. BEAR has previously lived with kids, and another dog, and has been around cats.

BEAR was recently neutered, which means he is done with the vetting process and is ready for adoption. His adoption fee, by the way, is $200.

attachment-bear loading...

Get our free mobile app

Do you think BEAR might be a good fit for you and your family? We would love for you to meet him and find out. If you're interested in doing that, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once you're approved you can schedule a time to come meet BEAR at It Takes a Village.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

47 (Otherwise) Good Pets Caught Doing Bad Things No matter how well they're trained, at some point in time, a pet's primal instincts will kick in which usually ends up with something destroyed.