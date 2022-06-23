Dad Claims We’ve Been Using Juice Box Bendy Straws All Wrong and the Internet is Going Crazy

It seems like, no matter what it is, we take sides on everything. If one person on a sunny day said the sky is blue someone would say it was;t and then other people would take sides and fight on social media until the next debatable thing came up.

My understanding is an image went viral on Twitter that basically implies we all have been using the juice box staws incorrectly.

What have we been doing wrong with juice box straws?

The image, in question, shows the bendy part of the straw upside down inside the box of juice. I guess a little girl figured out that you can better get the last drops of juice at the bottom of the box with the bendy part actually in the box.

According to the Daily Mail,

Protik Islam-Jakobsson tweeted on June 6: 'So we've been wondering why our daughter insists on inserting the short end of the bendy straw into the juice carton. Today, she explained her reasoning.'

Twitter debates and praises juice box bendy straw placement

Of course, hundreds of Twitter users have joined this debate. Some are taking it very seriously, while others are having a lot of fun.

Many tweets claimed the juice box bendy straw revelation was life-changing. Others, just realized their life had been a lie. LOL

My granddaughter put her straw in her juice box, bendy part first, and we took it out and put it back in ith the bendy side outside the box. Then we spent an hour trying to figure out how she was able to put the dull side of the folded top, in the first place. Great, now, according to Twitter, we hindered her genius.

What do you think of this bendy straw revelation? Are you a believer, or will you stick to the way you have always been doing it?

