Video Shows Thieves Stealing from Famous St. Louis Garden Center

Some people have no shame. Security camera video shows multiple thieves stealing from a popular gardening and landscape center in west St. Louis County.

Greenscape Gardens and Gifts were the victims of this robbery where the thieves made off with a huge safe. Fox 2 St. Louis shared video of the crime. Based on police statements, this happened sometime after 9:30pm on June 13.

The business has 24-hour security camera monitoring with multiple signs visible which the suspects either didn't notice or just ignored.

St. Louis County Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about who could be responsible. There are numerous contact methods and phone numbers on their official website. Their primary non-emergency phone number is 636-529-8210 if you recognize any of these suspects.

