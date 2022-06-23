Kentucky Luxury Cabin Features Private Waterfall On Two Acres of Paradise

This Kentucky luxury cabin is a paradise getaway in and of itself. You'll even have your own private waterfall all to yourself.

I've seen a lot of Airbnbs and this one takes the cake. It could quite possibly be my favorite one to date.

Here's the description of this heavenly destination;

The Cabin of Freedom Falls is the perfect destination for those with discerning taste and yet a heart for adventure. Situated at the end of a valley you’ll have total privacy and your own waterfall! Wifi, cable, 5 tvs, billiards, fireplace, handmade bar, custom kitchen, and huge walk-in shower are some of the touches you’ll love during your getaway! The cabin was built in 2019 with no expense spared. Every detail of this cabin has been meticulously crafted to perfection. You'll be inspired not only by the cabin but by the natural beauty surrounding it. Situated ideally on 2+ acre paradise you'll have your own private waterfall, stream, and room to roam! Plenty of flat parking for your vehicles.

Extra amenities include;

Valley view

Waterfront

Kitchen

Wifi

Free parking on premises

Private hot tub

TV

Free washer – In unit

Dryer

Central air conditioning

Sit by the fire in the evening under the trees and listen to the sound of your own breathing without a worry in the world.

The cabin has an open concept with the living room and kitchen connecting.

There's enough room for a private getaway or you can bring the whole family with 3 beds and 2 baths.

Come in after a long day and gather around the pool table for a friendly game.

Just look at that gorgeous view.

Or just climb inside the hot tub which sits directly across from the bar on the deck in the back of the cabin.

This place is set with everything you could want to spend a weekend away from everything.

Finally, listen to the water drop or stroll right under this amazing private waterfall.

GUEST REVIEWS

Absolutely magical! You will not be disappointed! Getting to the cabin ( we had rain ) had to put it in 4-wheel drive. The place is breathtaking!!! -MICHELLE A beautiful place that exceeded my expectations. Don't recommend leaving the cabin while you are there due to the steep one-lane gravel road to the cabin. Pretty tough to drive on and wouldn't want to do it multiple times. So, make sure grocery shopping is done beforehand. They don't provide wood for the fire or charcoal for the grill so if you plan on using these plan ahead. Pictures don't do this place justice at all! Absolutely gorgeous and would definitely stay again. -JACOB The pictures do not do it justice! The cabin was spotless and the property is spectacular. This was the perfect place to ring in my 30s with friends-DANA

This is exactly the type of place I'd love to stay for an extended anniversary trip. Make sure to stop at the grocery, get firewood, and stay cooped up for the weekend.

