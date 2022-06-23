Evansville Hosts 2022 Indiana State Games for Athletes Aged 50 and Up

Getting older presents a lot of challenges in life - I am experiencing more and more of them each year - many of which have to do with our bodies. Things just don't work like they used to, and that can be really tough to accept, especially if you are an athlete. Your mind may tell you to do one thing, but you quickly (and maybe even painfully) realize your body has other plans. I speak from experience - just ask me and my pulled hammies and quads.

Get our free mobile app

Just because we can't compete like we used to doesn't mean we have to give up on competition altogether, it just means we need to find the right people to compete against - and that's what the Indiana State Games does.

What are the Indiana State Games?

It's pretty simple, the Indiana State Games offer Hoosier athletes ages 50 and up to compete in more than two dozen sporting events, with the opportunity to advance to the National Senior Games, being held in Pittsburgh in 2023. The 2022 Indiana State Games are taking place here in Evansville starting June 9th. If you are turning 50 this year, you are eligible to compete against other athletes in your age group (five-year increments) and gender. If you finish in the top four, you could be on your way to nationals.

Indiana State Games Facebook/Indiana State Games loading...

What Sports Can I Choose From?

Just about anything you can think of, from super-competitive events to those considered a bit more recreational.

10K Road Race

5K Road Race

Archery

Badminton

Basketball

Bowling

Cornhole

Cross Country

Cycling

Darts

Disc Golf

Golf

Pickleball

Power Walking

Race Walk

Racquetball

Shuffleboard

Softball

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Track & Field

Triathlon

Volleyball

I'm Ready! How Can I Register?

First of all, you'll need to come up with the $40 entry fee. After that, you just visit IndianaStateGames.org and fill out the online registration form. You can choose to register yourself or even a team of athletes, but you better do it soon, these events are first-come, first-served.

13 Old School Games Worth Playing Again