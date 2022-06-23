Add Gatlinburg’s SkyTrail and Its Newest Attraction to Your East Tennessee To-Do List [VIDEO]

Are you looking forward to a summertime getaway in East Tennessee? I'd imagine it would include a visit to the Smoky Mountains and all they have to offer.

In a word...PLENTY.

Extolling the virtues of hotspots like Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville is always so easy; there's so much to do, and because visitors flock to the Smokies from all around the country AND the world, there's usually something new to talk about.

SKYLIFT PARK IN GATLINBURG

One of my favorite "adventures" the last time I visited Gatlinburg was riding a large gondola to the top of the mountain. It pre-dated the smaller two-person gondolas SkyLift Park uses today.

THE SKYBRIDGE

Yes, I have a fear of heights and was white-knuckling it, but it was still a blast, nonetheless. That was back in 2007 (I know; that's a LONG time ago). Those were also the days prior to the SkyBridge.

The SkyLift Park is always a must for any Gatlinburg/Smokies itinerary and especially since the addition of the SkyBridge and the park's newest attraction...Tulip Tower.

SKYLIFT TRAIL AND THE TULIP TOWER

The Tulip Tower opened in the fall of 2021, so this is its first SUMMER in operation. It's part of the SkyTrail which is open both in the daytime and at night. The Tulip Tower, however, is only open during daytime hours.

The very top of the tower provides an unparalleled view of the Smoky Mountains and the SkyBridge. It also tells the story of the theme of the Tulip Tower. Also, you need to keep in mind that rope bridges are your only way to get to the top of the Tulip Tower.

SKYLIFT PARK AND AN UNBEATABLE VIEW

Needless to say, SkyLift Park makes for great viewing on the Fourth of July.

The last time my family visited Gatlinburg, we had a blast, and it WAS a long time. But even at a week--well, six days--I don't feel we gave ourselves enough time. And that was 15 years ago; they've added so much since then, I'm POSITIVE six days isn't enough.

But if you're focused just on Gatlinburg on your next trip, don't forget the newest addition to SkyLift Park and the SkyTrail.

The "Sky's" the limit.

