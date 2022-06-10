There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past do you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

I miss Waffle House! - John Gore

Let's have some fun and reminisce. Most of these restaurants were open before I moved here, but friends and family talk about them all the time. Some of the restaurants we've listed were regional, and some were local, but all served up great food that we miss. Even though Owensboro has every food experience imaginable, it doesn't mean there's no room for more. Let's take a look back at some of the most iconic restaurants that have long since closed. Maybe someone will see this and come back soon!

Get our free mobile app

Bring back White Castle in Owensboro. - Dot Alexander

I miss Blandford’s Drive-In! - Becky Wright Luckett

Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media loading...

Kenny Roger’s Roasters, 8 Ball, Barney’s, George's BBQ, Waffle House, Mazzio's, Trotters, and The Royce all got mentions but they didn't make the cut. Love was also shown to the King's Table, Johnny B's, Blandford's, Maloney's Roca Bar, Mazzio's, Burger Chef, Barney’s, Sambo’s, and Ryan’s but not enough to make the list. Do you agree or disagree with those choices?

I loved Trotters! - Heather Hoover

Ruth and Bob’s!! Loved that place. - Patty Newton

Jd’s on Breckinridge. Best lunch plates in Owensboro. - Kurtis Franklin Smith

Here are the Top 15 most missed and iconic restaurants of Owensboro's past.

Past Restaurants Owensboro Residents Want to See Reopen There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past do you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your votes. Some may be a big surprise!

So what do you think? There are some surprises, for sure!