Past Restaurants Owensboro Residents Want to See Reopen

Past Restaurants Owensboro, Kentucky Residents Want to See Reopen
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past do you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions.
I miss Waffle House! - John Gore
Let's have some fun and reminisce. Most of these restaurants were open before I moved here, but friends and family talk about them all the time. Some of the restaurants we've listed were regional, and some were local, but all served up great food that we miss. Even though Owensboro has every food experience imaginable, it doesn't mean there's no room for more. Let's take a look back at some of the most iconic restaurants that have long since closed. Maybe someone will see this and come back soon!
Bring back White Castle in Owensboro. - Dot Alexander
I miss Blandford’s Drive-In! - Becky Wright Luckett
Kenny Roger’s Roasters, 8 Ball, Barney’s, George's BBQ, Waffle House, Mazzio's, Trotters, and The Royce all got mentions but they didn't make the cut. Love was also shown to the King's Table, Johnny B's, Blandford's, Maloney's Roca Bar, Mazzio's, Burger Chef, Barney’s, Sambo’s, and Ryan’s but not enough to make the list. Do you agree or disagree with those choices?
I loved Trotters! - Heather Hoover
Ruth and Bob’s!! Loved that place. - Patty Newton
Jd’s on Breckinridge. Best lunch plates in Owensboro. - Kurtis Franklin Smith
Here are the Top 15 most missed and iconic restaurants of Owensboro's past.
So what do you think? There are some surprises, for sure!