Who's ready for an all-new thrifting experience in Evansville, IN? Everyone is excited to see new life inside Washington Square Mall, and it's all thanks to The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission.

A Dream Location

The former Fashion Bug shop is now 11,000 square feet of bargains and deals, and the proceeds go right back into our community through Your Evansville Rescue Mission.

Evansville Rescue Mission's President / CEO Tracy Gorman Details The Grand Opening

You’re invited to the Grand Opening of The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission at Washington Square Mall on Monday, June 13th at 10:00 am! Following a brief ceremony, you’ll be invited to take a tour of all our spaces in the Mall (store, warehouse, donation, sorting)…and you’ll get a sneak peek of the soon-to-open Mission Grounds Coffee Shop!!! We’ll be serving coffee and cupcakes (which will be featured at Mission Grounds)…and there will be some surprises!!! Please join us to officially open this region’s new destination for thrifting!!!

Mission Grounds - Coming Soon

We have to wait a few more weeks for your Evansville Rescue Mission's July 6th, your new coffee shop, MISSION GROUNDS, to be open in a beautiful space adjacent to The Thrift Store. The coffee shop will also feature a nice space with Wifi and yummy treats.

Not Just Clothes

Kyle Gorman & Taylor Humphrey Tell Us More About The Thrift Store by ERM

