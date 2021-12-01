When we think of Christmas and presents most people think of children. However, there are many seniors in the Tri-State that need an extra boost of holiday spirit and you can help provide it to them.

Home Instead Senior Care has been hosting "Be A Santa To A Senior" for many years and this year is no different. Here's how it works:

Choose an ornament off of a tree at a participating “Be a Santa to a Senior” location, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. New this year you can also pick a virtual ornament and purchase a gift on their wishlist through Amazon.com and the Home Instead Crew will deliver it.

The program is in the 11th year of operation helping local seniors receive companionship and gifts during the holidays when they may not otherwise have received either.

Gifts are as simple as the following:

blankets

socks

sleep shirts

games & cards

Christmas Decorations

Bath Sets

The program is made possible through the generous support of Owensboro businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers, and members of the community. “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at several locations throughout Owensboro in December including both Walmart locations right inside the Food/Grocery entrances.

Feel free to make your purchase and drop it off to the Customer Service Desk at Walmart or you can bring your items to the Home Instead home office at the office at 2065 E Parrish Ave, Suite 300 next to McCallister's. All items need to be dropped off no later than Friday, December 17.

