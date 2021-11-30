When and Where To Watch Animated Christmas Classics in 2021

If you've been wondering when those classic animated and claymation holiday classic television specials will be coming on this year, we have your answer.

There have been hundreds of Christmas movies throughout the years. Some have become instant classics, while others you have probably never even heard of before. However, there are quite a few Christmas shows that everyone knows about because we all grew up watching them. You know the ones that I am talking about...the Claymation and other animated Christmas shows.

These claymation and animated Christmas television specials from the 60s, 70s, and 80s feature Christmas characters that are beyond iconic like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Jack Frost, The Little Drummer Boy, and more. Classic television specials like this still hold up today because of the nostalgia and for the fact that they all are entertaining for everyone in the family.

That being said, here is when you can expect to see these classic Christmas specials in 2021. So set your DVRs and mark your calendars for these times and dates:

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July

Rankin/Bass Productions

Currently streaming on the AMC App

'Twas The Night Before Christmas

Rankin/Bass Productions

Currently streaming on the AMC App

The Year Without A Santa Claus

Rankin/Bass Productions

Currently streaming on the AMC App

The Little Drummer Boy

Rankin/Bass Productions

December 2 at 10:30 a.m. on Freeform

December 3 at 7:00 a.m. on Freeform

December 11 at 9:05 a.m. on Freeform

December 21 at 12:30 p.m. on Freeform

December 22 at 7:00 a.m. on Freefrom

December 24 at 10:30 a.m. on Freeform

Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

Rankin/Bass Productions

December 4 at 6:05 p.m. on Freeform

December 5 at 3:55 p.m. on Freeform

December 20 at 3:35 p.m. on Freeform

December 21 at 1:00 p.m. on Freeform

December 23 at 7:00 p.m. on ABC

December 24 at 10:00 p.m. on Freeform

December 25 at 4:00 p.m.

Rudolph's Shiny New Year

Rankin/Bass Productions

Currently streaming on the AMC App

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rankin/Bass Productions

December 4 at 7:45 p.m. on Freeform

December 5 at 5:45 p.m. on Freeform

December 11 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS

December 19 at 6:45 p.m. on Freeform

December 20 at 5:15 p.m. on Freeform

December 24 at 9:00 p.m. on Freeform

December 25 at 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Jack Frost

Rankin/Bass Productions

Currently streaming on the AMC App

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

MGM

December 11 at 8:00 p.m. on TBS

December 11 at 8:30 p.m. on TBS

December 18 at 7:00 p.m. on TNT

December 18 at 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Frosty Returns

CBS

December 11 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS

Frosty The Snowman

Rankin/Bass Productions

December 4 at 7:10 p.m. on Freeform

December 5 at 5:00 p.m. on Freeform

December 11 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS

December 19 at 6:10 p.m. on Freeform

December 20 at 4:40 p.m. on Freeform

December 24 at 8:30 p.m. on Freeform

December 25 at 5:05 p.m. on Freeform

