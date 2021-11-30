When and Where To Watch Animated Christmas Classics in 2021
If you've been wondering when those classic animated and claymation holiday classic television specials will be coming on this year, we have your answer.
There have been hundreds of Christmas movies throughout the years. Some have become instant classics, while others you have probably never even heard of before. However, there are quite a few Christmas shows that everyone knows about because we all grew up watching them. You know the ones that I am talking about...the Claymation and other animated Christmas shows.
These claymation and animated Christmas television specials from the 60s, 70s, and 80s feature Christmas characters that are beyond iconic like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Jack Frost, The Little Drummer Boy, and more. Classic television specials like this still hold up today because of the nostalgia and for the fact that they all are entertaining for everyone in the family.
That being said, here is when you can expect to see these classic Christmas specials in 2021. So set your DVRs and mark your calendars for these times and dates:
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July
- Currently streaming on the AMC App
'Twas The Night Before Christmas
- Currently streaming on the AMC App
The Year Without A Santa Claus
- Currently streaming on the AMC App
The Little Drummer Boy
- December 2 at 10:30 a.m. on Freeform
- December 3 at 7:00 a.m. on Freeform
- December 11 at 9:05 a.m. on Freeform
- December 21 at 12:30 p.m. on Freeform
- December 22 at 7:00 a.m. on Freefrom
- December 24 at 10:30 a.m. on Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
- December 4 at 6:05 p.m. on Freeform
- December 5 at 3:55 p.m. on Freeform
- December 20 at 3:35 p.m. on Freeform
- December 21 at 1:00 p.m. on Freeform
- December 23 at 7:00 p.m. on ABC
- December 24 at 10:00 p.m. on Freeform
- December 25 at 4:00 p.m.
Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- Currently streaming on the AMC App
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
- December 4 at 7:45 p.m. on Freeform
- December 5 at 5:45 p.m. on Freeform
- December 11 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS
- December 19 at 6:45 p.m. on Freeform
- December 20 at 5:15 p.m. on Freeform
- December 24 at 9:00 p.m. on Freeform
- December 25 at 5:40 p.m. on Freeform
Jack Frost
- Currently streaming on the AMC App
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- December 11 at 8:00 p.m. on TBS
- December 11 at 8:30 p.m. on TBS
- December 18 at 7:00 p.m. on TNT
- December 18 at 9:30 p.m. on TNT
Frosty Returns
- December 11 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Frosty The Snowman
- December 4 at 7:10 p.m. on Freeform
- December 5 at 5:00 p.m. on Freeform
- December 11 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS
- December 19 at 6:10 p.m. on Freeform
- December 20 at 4:40 p.m. on Freeform
- December 24 at 8:30 p.m. on Freeform
- December 25 at 5:05 p.m. on Freeform
