Have you ever dreamed of meeting Dasher or Dancer or Prancer or Vixen? Santa keeps some of his reindeer right here in Western Kentucky at a beautiful farm and you can visit.

The farm is tucked into a quiet corner at 2541 Old Union Church Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Visitors can start a brand-new tradition with their families when they come to see the reindeer. You can even learn all about how Reindeer live, what they like to eat, and all sorts of other fun facts.

The Reindeer Farm is family-owned and loves to welcome visitors from all over.

The reindeer are particularly fond of storytime so you can join in with special friends straight from the North Pole. Moms and dads don't forget to bring your cameras you'll definitely want to capture this moment.

Here are some of the super fun ways to make memories when you visit:

You can just visit the Reindeer barns to see and learn about Santa’s reindeer! Burn off some extra holiday calories or energy at the indoor playground. Bring home the memories with you from the gift shop and relax and take in one of the different Christmas movies playing all day in the Holiday barn. Make a memory writing a letter to Santa and cozy up for storytime with Mrs. Claus on our Santa Days. There are many outdoor games to play, Christmas music playing all day outside, and this year they added a brand-new petting zoo and little toot train ride.

REINDEER ENCOUNTER: Do you want to kiss a Reindeer? This encounter is for those who want a more up-close and personal experience with our live reindeer! Get inside their enclosure, feed them their favorite treats and learn all about these magical creatures.

