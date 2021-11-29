Mr. Tater Salad himself is making a return to the Tri-State next year for a show at the Victory Theater in downtown Evansville.

Comedian Ron White rose to national fame as a member of the wildly popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engval, and Larry the Cable Guy. Since then, he's gone on to establish himself as one of the most popular comedians on the road today. Not only is he one of the top-grossing stand-ups around, he was a recent nominee for "Comedy Touring Artist of the Decade" by live entertainment and concert trade publication, Pollstar, has sold a combined 14 million copies of both solo and Blue Collar Comedy Tour recordings, been nominated for two Grammys, wrote a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List (Ron “Tater Salad” White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent…But I Didn’t Have the Ability), and was featured in the series, "Roadies" on Showtime.

And he's not done yet.

Ron will bring his current tour to the Victory Theater in downtown Evansville on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. Tickets for the show will be $44.75 and $54.75, and will go on sale this Friday (December 3rd, 2021) at Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center box office across Main Street Walkway from the Victory.

If you've ever wondered why Ron goes by the nickname, "Tater Salad," or knew at one time and forgot, here's a little refresher.

Warning: Contains language that may not be appropriate for all ears or situations (a.k.a. NSFW).

[Source: VenuWorks Press Release]

