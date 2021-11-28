The ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Buffalo Bill House near Pittsburgh is now a Rental

Ted Levine's character "Buffalo Bill" in The Silence of the Lambs has to be one of the most memorable villains in film history. His performance is even more impressive when you consider the fact that 'Bill' only had about ten minutes of screen time in the nearly 2-hour long movie. Some of the most intense moments of that movie take place inside Buffalo Bill's home, and now you have the chance to relive that experience yourself, up close and personal, IRL.

The home, located in the town of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, was purchased earlier this year. The new owners have finished some renovations, and have opened their doors to fans of the movie who are looking for a unique travel experience. Those who decide to book a stay not only have access to the entire home, but also get to visit an area the owners refer to as Buffalo Bill’s "Workshop of Horrors" down in the basement. You'll feel like you're traveling back in time when you see the recreation of the 1991 movie set. The house also includes a full-length mirror and kimono as an homage to one of the most interesting scenes in the movie.

The owners of Buffalo Bills House have gone all out with this thing - they have created a special website for it, where you see a TON of pictures, and they even have their own YouTube channel.

If you've seen enough and you're ready to spend the night in Buffalo Bill's House, you should know that the trip to Perryopolis, Pennsylvania is 516 miles and it will take you about 8 hours to get there. Don't forget to pack the fava beans, the chianti, and most importantly, don't forget to put the lotion in the basket.

[h/t: foxnews.com]

Crazy Celebrity Conspiracy Theories