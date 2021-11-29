Indiana Shelter Dog Proves You Shouldn’t Judge A Book By Its Cover [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lola!

Hi, I’m Lola! I’m a playful, sweet 1-year-old, and I’ve been at the VHS for 85 days. I’ve seen lots of other dogs find homes, but visitors pass my kennel by for some reason. I guess I look a little intimidating. Don’t be fooled! I’m a big, goofy cuddle bug. I love to play with other dogs, and I’m great with kids too! I would never turn down a belly rub or a good scratch behind the ears. I want to find a family who loves me for who I am and could give me some exercise every day, whether it’s walking or running on a leash, or playing with other dogs or kids. I’m already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, so I’m ready to go home. Come visit me at the VHS and maybe I could join your family! $150 adoption fee.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

