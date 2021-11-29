Perhaps one of the most beloved holiday desserts is not one that is homemade by your grandmother or one inspired by a secret family recipe. It is those delectable Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes we can't get enough of.

One Kentucky Bakery recently broke the internet when they posted they were baking up Christmas Tree Cheesecakes for the holiday season. The post literally when viral within hours of hitting social media. I contacted the owners of The Cheesecake Fairy in Bardstown, Kentucky, and asked them all about their "sweet" baking success.

Kasey Taylor and her husband run a small cheesecake business out of Bardstown KY. It's a small business that is getting bigger by the day.

Kasey says, "We started this business just this past January with the expectations of maybe 1-2 cake orders per month. 11 months later and we have an extremely booming business. We have gone from 1-2 cakes too at least 4 cake orders daily. We like to make our cakes extraordinary, cheesecakes that only exist in your dreams."

Get our free mobile app

The duo has over 100 different cake flavors including the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cheesecake, Apple Pie Stuffed Cheesecake, Superman Ice Cream Cheesecake, Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake, and they have even made a cheesecake stuffed with Fried Oreos!

Every single cheesecake is made to order from scratch. They are all unique and almost too beautiful to be eaten, but I can promise you it's not stopping me if one of those heavenly treats gets anywhere near my pie hole. LOL.

I asked Kasey, with their recent popularity, if they were still making the Christmas Tree Cheesecakes and she said and I quote "We are still making the Christmas tree cheesecakes and will be making them until Little Debbie stops making them herself!"

Kasey joined the WBKR morning show today to chat about her business and the popularity of her new cheesecake flavor!

Kentucky Bakery Goes Viral After Posting Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cheesecake One Kentucky Bakery recently broke the internet when they posted they were baking up Christmas Tree Cheesecakes for the holiday season. The post literally when viral within hours of hitting social media. I contacted the owners of The Cheesecake Fairy in Bardstown, Kentucky, and asked them all about their "sweet" baking success.

Kentucky IGA Bakery Employee Taught Herself How to Make the Most Stunning Cakes Owensboro IGA Bakery employee is getting some major attention for her awesome cake decorating skills. Molly Robinson recently moved to Owensboro from Louisville where she worked for another grocery chain as a cake decorator. We couldn't be more excited that she brought her talents to our community because she is incredibly talented and the most amazing part she's self-taught.

