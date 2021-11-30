You Could Have Your Own Island in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

On the list of things I'd love but will likely never have is an island in the heart of Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. It appears that dream is possible based on a new video share I've found.

This is Hawk Island and it appears to be completely in the middle of the fun life in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Check this place out.

To give you an idea of it's location, here are a couple of shots from the video to give you perspective. .

Evergreen Investments via Vimeo

The video claims that Hawk Island is only a short kayak ride away from Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and that looks accurate.

Evergreen Investments via Vimeo

The video description on Vimeo adds some more juicy details about what's up for grabs here:

This 4.3 acre island provides convenient access to these recreational riches while maintaining privacy. This also includes two other mainland parcels which encompass approx. 10 more acres along with another 850’ of shoreline some of which abuts a popular local marina. This is one of three private islands on the lake that remains undeveloped.

I found a website with a little bit more information, but there's no price listed just a "call for more details" link. Out of our price range? Likely. However, it's free to dream and I can't think of much more that would be more entertaining in my daydreams than an island of my own in the Missouri Ozarks.

