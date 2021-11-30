The city of Boonville is gearing up for their annual Chrismas In Boonvillage this weekend, and we have all of the details.

It's hard to believe that this weekend marks the first weekend in December, and you know what that means. It means that it is time for the annual holiday tradition, Christmas In Boonvilliage, in Boonville, Indiana. The City of Boonville, The Boonville Merchant's Association, and Boonville Now want to see you and your family in Boonville from December 3rd through December 5th for Christmas In Boonvilliage.

This is an exciting weekend for everyone in the family. There will be Benjamin Bradley, who is the host of the Netflix series Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas, will be returning to his hometown of Boonville, Indiana this weekend to help decorate the Square and get in on other fun events happening all weekend long.

Get our free mobile app

As previously mentioned, there are so many activities and events going on all weekend long at Christmas In Boonvillage. You can take a look below at the schedule of events so that you can plan ahead to get in on the fun with the family.

Christmas in Boonvillage 2021 Event Schedule Here is a list of all the fun events happening in Boonville December 3rd through December 5th for Christmas In Boonvillage

How To Tell Someone You're From Warrick County Without Saying You're From Warrick County There are several ways to tell someone where you're from without actually telling them where you're from. Let's take Warrick County for example.

18 Unique Tri-State Christmas Trees

9 Places to Buy a Real Christmas Tree in the Tri-State

EASY 3 INGREDIENT DOG CHRISTMAS COOKIES