Giving Tuesday is a day of giving to non-profit organizations or those in need recognized all over the world following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This day kicks off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. All non-profit organizations are truly in need this year more than ever as the pandemic has put a halt to almost any type of fundraising these organizations depend on for their yearly budget.

Everyone can become a part of Giving Tuesday whether you are an individual or an organization. There are lots of non-profit groups here in our community that depend solely on the kind hearts and generous donations of people just like you!

Another absolutely amazing way to give to the children in the Tri-State is through the 45th Annual Christmas Wish. The program is up and running at the former Halloween Havoc location in Towne Square North and will help to provide Christmas for thousands of our local tri-state families. If you would like to donate your time or money to Christmas Wish call us here at 270-926-9257 or please stop. We have so many families this year and we need lots of help.

There are many local non-profits in Owensboro that you can give to... here are the links for each!

“KidsFirstGivingTuesday” was developed by the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools in conjunction with DCPS Family Resource and Youth Service Center Coordinators to raise awareness of keeping local donations for Giving Tuesday within the Owensboro and Daviess County community.

