When you're looking for a good book to read, but don't want to commit to purchasing one, where do you go? The library, of course. What about when you're looking for some new music to listen to? The library. Want to pick up a few DVDs to watch over the weekend? The library has them. But, what if you want to noodle around on a ukulele, or need to make a princess castle cake for your little girl's birthday party, and don't want to buy the cake pan because you know you'll likely never use it again? As it turns out, you can get those things and more at the library!

The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library recently shared a post on their Facebook page to let everyone know they have more than books and the other traditional media you head to the library for. They also have "things." A "Library of Things," as they call it.

So, what kind of things are in the Library of Things? All types of things, actually.

Outdoor Games

If you're having a get-together and want to make sure you have enough stuff to keep everyone entertained, the library has you covered. They have everything from Bocce Ball sets to giant Jenga, to Ladder Toss, to Ring Toss, Washers, Pickleball and Croquet sets, and more.

Musical Instruments

Do you ever listen to music and think, "I'd like to learn how to play an instrument?" Head to the library. They offer ukelele's you can strum and roll out digital pianos made of silicone you play to try and make a little music on your own.

Arts & Crafts

The library offers a variety of options for trying your hand at knitting, crocheting, or embroidery.

Cultural Passes

Enjoy a trip to Mesker Park Zoo, the Evansville Museum of Arts & Sciences, Wesselman Woods, or the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis with passes courtesy of the EVPL. There are limitations to the passes. For example, the Mesker Park Zoo passes are good for two adults and four children.

Kitchen Equipment

Not only can you borrow a cake pan shaped like a princess castle, but the EVPL also provides cake pans that look like Darth Vader's face, footballs, stars, ladybugs, and ponies that will make you look like you actually know what you're doing in the kitchen. Outside of the specialized pans, they also offer standard round and square pans, as well as bunt pans and a cake carrier to transport what will no doubt be your stunning creation to the party.

Those are just a few of the non-book items you can find at your local branch of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library. Check out the Library of Things website to see all the "things" they offer and to reserve the one you want online.

[Source: EVPL on Facebook]

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.