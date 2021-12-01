It's been over two months since the Evansville Otters wrapped up the 2021 season, and if you're already missing it, the team has thrown you a bone with the release of its 2022 schedule on Monday.

This will be the Otters' 27th season at Bosse Field. In that time, they've won the Frontier League championship twice. The first happened in 2006, just over 10 years after the team was formed. It would be another 10 before they claimed their second title in 2016. Let's hope they break the 10-year cycle with the upcoming season and bring it home to Evansville again.

Despite finishing the season with a 57-39, the Otters fell a half-game short of making the playoffs last year, coming in second in their division behind Florence Ya'lls. I have no doubt the team will use that near miss to come out swinging in 2022.

The season is set to begin on Friday, May 13th when the team hosts the New Jersey Jackals for a weekend homestand at Bosse Field. That will be followed by three-game home stands against the Frontier Greys and the Quebec Capitales the following week. The nine-game run will be the longest homestand of the Otters' entire season.

Of the 96 games on the regular season schedule, 51 of them will take place at Bosse Field, meaning you'll have plenty of opportunities to take in a game which is something everyone should do at least once, whether you're a baseball fan or not. There is just something about sitting in the stands at Bosse Field. While the park has seen its fair share of upgrades and renovations over the years, it still packs a ton of nostalgia and history that makes it a special place to watch a game. There's just an aura to it that's inviting.

Get the complete 2022 schedule on the Otters' website, and get ready to cheer them on to another championship when they suit up to play ball again in the spring.

[Source: Evansville Otters]

