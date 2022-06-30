As the Pickrell family and the Owensboro community continue to mourn the loss of a beloved patriarch, Gary Pickrell's memory is alive and well. Almost 3 years after his death, his grandson Jude painted his portrait in his honor. What a beautiful tribute.

The Pickrell family holds a special place in my heart. It seems like yesterday that I shared the passing of Gary Pickrell, owner of Gary's Drive-In. It's even harder to believe that sweet Roxie Pickrell has been gone that long. It just doesn't seem possible. I'm sure the loss still feels overwhelming for the family. They've been patient with the process of grief, and it shows. Raising money for local charities is one of the ways they've been able to get out of bed in the morning. It's a meaningful way to honor both Roxie and Gary. It's also a way to bring people together to remember them. It's been inspirational to watch.

REMEMBERING GARY PICKRELL

Community and family patriarch Gary Pickrell passed away on October 11th, 2019. Devasted were his wife of 49 years, Donna, and his two sons, Jason and Josh. All of his family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. The community was reeling from the loss of such a special man. Gary was the owner of Gary's Drive-In, and we mourned his passing. Gary purchased Carl's in 2000 and changed the name to Gary's, carrying on the drive-in tradition. The drive-in has been a staple in Owensboro for almost 70 years. Luckily, his son Jason Pickrell and his wife Cathy purchased the restaurant not long after Gary passed away. Everyone loves their burgers, fries, and shakes! Gary would be proud.

Gary's obituary summed up his life. He was a manager at Wyndall’s Foodland for 33 years and owner of Gary’s Drive-In. He was a member of the Immaculate Catholic Church and the Immaculate Men’s Club. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an active member of the Shriners Club. Gary was known as a local advocate for his community. He enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, watching NASCAR, and the Kansas City Chiefs, and was a fan of all Kentucky sports. Gary also loved to travel, he enjoyed going to the lake, as well as cooking and grilling for everyone, but most of all he loved spending time with this family.

GARY PICKRELL TRIBUTES POURED IN

I read so many tributes from family, friends, and coworkers after Gary died because he was such a beloved member of this community. He loved his entire family with everything he had in him. That includes those who worked for Gary, his many friends, his customers that patronized Gary's Drive-In, and everyone that crossed his path throughout his 70 years.

Tributes poured in showing the love and support for this giving and caring man. These are just some of those loving tributes.

This is just a handful of tributes. There were hundreds of people that paid their respects at the time. Gary meant so much to so many!

Jude Pickrell Honors His "Poppy" in a Painting

Jude Pickrell's getting a lot of attention recently for his beautiful work of art. When I asked his mom Cathy how long Jude had been painting, I was surprised to hear that it was his first time. It's a vibrant and well-executed creation of his grandfather. I hope that you continue to learn about the beauty of art and create more paintings, Jude. I wonder who will inspire your next masterpiece! Keep up the good work. You have a special talent that the world needs to see.

Cathy shared how Jude painted such a perfect portrait of his grandfather.

"He painted it in Mixed Media Art class at OHS.

He wasn't using paint strokes. He dabbed the paint on (ruining the paintbrush). Once he realized how to use the paint strokes, he said that “it was a game-changer".



They projected the picture/image and traced it prior to painting.

He only used black, white, and grey paint."

Poppy is looking down so proud of you, Jude. I've been in art for most of my life and what you've accomplished is remarkable.