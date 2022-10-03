It's always a good day when you see someone do something out of the kindness of their heart and not for views. As for this Belvidere father, his small gesture went a very long way and he doesn't even know it.

I've been trying to find new hobbies to get into as a 25-year-old. I've gone through everything from sewing, to learning piano, to reading, and even drawing.

Nothing seemed to stick with me for longer than a few days, but I realized I still enjoy seeing musicals and plays just as much as I did in high school!

So as of late, I've started seeing more shows in my free time. I'm so glad I did because something so heartwarming happened while I was at one of the shows this past weekend that I just had to share it with you.

Belvidere Dad's Act Of Kindness Doesn't Go Unnoticed After Helping A Stranger

To the father at the show 'Comedy of Errors' at Starlight Theater, thank you for showing everybody there are still good people like you out in the world who make a difference without even looking for recognition.

I was sitting at the top of the the hill watching the play below. You were sitting to my left in your lawn chair. You were taking photos of the cast members and your son, who played a hilarious role in the show.

Nearing the end of the play, an elderly couple was making their way up the steep hill when you noticed the husband was struggling to walk up it. Without hesitation, you rushed over to help the husband up the hill.

You made sure he didn't fall, which would've been painful to see.

I could've gotten up to help the gentleman, but I didn't. My friend could've gotten up to help him, but he didn't. Anybody else in the audience could've helped, but they didn't.

We were all too focused on the show and you were so aware of your surroundings you made someone's night a little bit easier.

The only person who didn't think twice was you. It may not seem like a big deal, but even the smallest acts of kindness go a very, very long way.

I'm writing this to thank you for giving me a little bit more hope in society and I hope that others will follow in your footsteps, and spread a little kindness wherever they go.

