I remember the first time I ever tried a cruffin. My friend Chris mentioned that Niko's Bakery here in Owensboro had them. I was completely intrigued, so I went to buy one. Well, as advertised, it was DELICIOUS and I have been a fan ever since.

By the way, if you've never heard of a cruffin, here's the perfect description. It's basically the love child of a croissant and a muffin.

Cruffins, a relatively new craze, can now be found at bakeries around western Kentucky and southern Indiana- bakeries just like Niko's.

In fact, here's a photo of their Apple Butter and Bacon Cruffins.

Niko's Bakery Niko's Bakery loading...

That's just a sample of the cruffins Niko's serves up.

What if I told you that you could bake up some cruffins at home too? My dear friend Patty Millay is sharing a recipe that she's been working on recently and she has pretty much perfected the cruffin too. Just a couple of weeks ago, she served up a batch she baked for the My Sister's Keeper bake sale we hosted here at the station.

Here's how to make Patty's Cinnamon Sugar Cruffins!

CINNAMON SUGAR CRUFFINS

2 tubes of crescent roll dough (yields 6 cruffins, do a double batch if you need more)

Butter spread of your choosing (Patty uses 2 sticks of butter with 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon - blend room temp butter with other ingredients and set aside.)

Cinnamon Sugar - you can buy it at the grocery or make your own (making your own is much less expensive add 1 cup white sugar to 1 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and mix well).

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350* and prepare muffin pans with liners or baking spray. Patty uses jumbo muffin pans for this recipe.

Diane Alkier/Unsplash Diane Alkier/Unsplash loading...

Sprinkle your work surface with a 1/3 cup of cinnamon sugar and unroll one tube of crescent roll dough on top the sugar mix. Leave the entire dough intact as a rectangle.

Spread your butter mixture over the dough, then add another 1/4 cup of cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top. Top this with the second tube of crescent dough.

Use a pizza cutter to slice these layers on the long bias into 6 strips. Gently roll the strips then dip each one top and bottom in the remaining cinnamon sugar. Place each crufffin in the muffin tin. Don't worry about all the dough seams being sealed, they will bake together and it's one less worry,

Bake for 20 minutes and remove from muffin tin as soon as you can handle them.

Serve with any butter of your choosing! These are delicious with honey butter, strawberry butter of just plain butter.

Pro Tip from Patty: Spoil your guests with flavored butter!

Patty says, "This recipe stole the show at a brunch recently, all other muffins were ignored for these amazing beauties."

Jojo Yuen/Unsplash Jojo Yuen/Unsplash loading...

Pro Tip #2: Let your imagination run with this one, pumpkin pie cruffins, blueberry lemon cruffins, apple pecan cruffins.... the possibilities are endless!