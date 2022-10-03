Love Cruffins? Here’s How You Can Make Them at Home
I remember the first time I ever tried a cruffin. My friend Chris mentioned that Niko's Bakery here in Owensboro had them. I was completely intrigued, so I went to buy one. Well, as advertised, it was DELICIOUS and I have been a fan ever since.
By the way, if you've never heard of a cruffin, here's the perfect description. It's basically the love child of a croissant and a muffin.
Cruffins, a relatively new craze, can now be found at bakeries around western Kentucky and southern Indiana- bakeries just like Niko's.
In fact, here's a photo of their Apple Butter and Bacon Cruffins.
That's just a sample of the cruffins Niko's serves up.
What if I told you that you could bake up some cruffins at home too? My dear friend Patty Millay is sharing a recipe that she's been working on recently and she has pretty much perfected the cruffin too. Just a couple of weeks ago, she served up a batch she baked for the My Sister's Keeper bake sale we hosted here at the station.
Here's how to make Patty's Cinnamon Sugar Cruffins!
CINNAMON SUGAR CRUFFINS
Bake for 20 minutes and remove from muffin tin as soon as you can handle them.
Serve with any butter of your choosing! These are delicious with honey butter, strawberry butter of just plain butter.
Pro Tip from Patty: Spoil your guests with flavored butter!
Patty says, "This recipe stole the show at a brunch recently, all other muffins were ignored for these amazing beauties."
Pro Tip #2: Let your imagination run with this one, pumpkin pie cruffins, blueberry lemon cruffins, apple pecan cruffins.... the possibilities are endless!