When Will Batman & Robin Will Be Watching Over Evansville’s Fall Festival This Year?

In an effort to make sure that the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is as safe as possible, the Dynamic Duo will be in attendance once again this year.

Throughout the 101 years of its existence, the Evansville Police Department has done a wonderful job at making sure everyone at the Fall Festival is in a safe place. Throughout the past several years, they have had a little help along the way from the Dark Knight and his trusty sidekick, Robin. Each year, Batman and Robin can be seen high atop Gerst Haus keeping watch as superheroes do. Of course, under the masks, these two are not Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. They are actually some of our very own Evansville police officers in costume (don't tell the kids).

Canva Canva loading...

When Will Batman & Robin Be at the Fall Festival in 2022?

When it comes to the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, this year will be no different. If you are attending the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, and want to catch a glimpse of Batman and Robin, I have it on good authority that they will be at the Fall Festival on Friday, October 7th. You'll be able to see them on the roof of Gerst Haus along with officers from the Evansville Police Department making sure that there aren't any Jokers in the crowd. The duo will be perched on top of Gerst Haus around sunset. Who knows...they might enlist the help of a Marvel character to keep an eye on things...our very own Hawkeye!

Ryan O'Bryan Ryan O'Bryan loading...

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!

See How the West Side Nut Club Cleans Up After the Fall Festival Nearly every one of the 300 active Club members jumps into action early Sunday morning to start tearing down and clean up the mess left behind by the thousands of attendees over the course of the six-day event. But, it's far more than just picking up trash.