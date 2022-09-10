One of America’s Worst Places to Live During a Nuke Attack is in Illinois

I'm going to get this out of the way and just admit this kind of stuff creeps me out.

At the same time, I find it morbidly fascinating and I don't think I'm alone either.

That's because there's a website called Nuke Map that will allow you to place real-life, yet virtual nuclear bombs that have been created and tested over certain parts of Earth to what kind of destruction they would create.

Again, it's weird and hella scary to see what could happen.

So 24/7 Wall Street decided to take a close look using Nuke Map and a few other measures to figure out the 15 Worst Places to Be If There's a Nuclear Attack on America.

It should come as no surprise that Chicago would be a prime nuclear target. It's one of the biggest cities in America and 24/7 Wall Street ranked it 4th overall saying:

With four nuclear power plants within 50 miles of the city – the nearest not 20 miles away – Chicago is another possible civilian target. If these power plants are hit in addition to the city in a nuclear attack, it could exacerbate conditions in Chicago. Any attack on O’Hare International Airport, the world’s fourth largest, would severely cripple travel in North America.

While nuclear war seems highly unlikely in the United States, if I've learned anything in the past few years, is to just expect the unexpected.

That said, the city of Chicago isn't messing around when it comes to nuclear war. They have an expansive nuclear threat management page on the city website explaining what to do if such an event were to occur.

