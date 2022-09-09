Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month.

It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.

According to their website, you can visit the farm Saturdays 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The first wagon ride begins one hour after fall activities open. Last admission at 5 p.m. on both days. They even have afterschool fun on the farm in the fall too, so you don't have to limit yourself to just the weekends. Afterschool activities begin on October 3rd through October 28th, 2022. The fun throughout the weekdays starts at 2 p.m. and go until 6 p.m.

This is a great place to spend a day at during the fall. Again, there is so much fun to be had for everyone in the family at Mayse Farm Market's "Family Fun on the Farm". Take a look below at some of the things that you can expect to see during your visit.

Fall Fun At Mayse Farm Market In Evansville

