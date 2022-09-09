This Western Kentucky Family Was Murdered in the Craziest Plot Twist EVER

Imagine being the only survivor of the murder of your entire family. One Kentucky family is being featured on Investigation Discovery but there is a big plot twist nobody expected.

WHO IS THE CHAMPION FAMILY?

The Champion family lived in Cadiz, Kentucky on their family farm.

Lindsey (dad), Joy (mom), Emily (sister), and Ryan (brother) made up the Champion family which was very well known and loved in their small town.

Lindsey worked for the local credit union and Joy was a teacher. Ryan joined the military and Lindsey followed her dreams and went off to college to become a vet.

Emily did not actually live at home with her parents in Cadiz. She lived in Louisiana where she worked as a veterinarian.

A FAMILY MURDER AND WHAT NO ONE EXPECTED

The entire town was shocked by the gruesome murders of The Champion Family. During the attack, Ryan Champion had claimed Vito Riservato entered their home and began shooting, he and his sister were tied up while his parents were murdered. He told law enforcement he was able to kill Riservato before he shot him.

Ryan apparently played the victim very well. His claim to fame was being the lone survivor of this nightmare.

Investigators later discovered Ryan had hired Riservato to kill his family. Cue love-struck girl, Ann Plotkin. Ann was actually interviewed by the news as a friend of Ryan and she stood by Ryan saying she couldn't see Ryan doing something like this to his family.

It was found that Ann and Ryan were involved and she was the go-between Ryan and Vito to discuss the murder for hire. In 2017, Ann confessed and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. She has since died from a terminal illness.

WHERE IS RYAN CHAMPION NOW?

Ryan was convicted of four murders and sentenced to life in prison.

Even though Ryan plead guilty to the crimes he has never discussed why he killed his family.

