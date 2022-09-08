Sherry Ashby has been battling heart failure for the last five years and desperately needs a life-saving heart transplant. The Ohio County and Daviess County communities are rallying around this special soul. There's a fundraiser planned this weekend to bring awareness to the disease and help offset ongoing medical bills.

Ashby Family/CANVA

To know Sherry Ashby is to love her! Her friends and family describe her as strong, sweet, a fighter, a faithful servant, and a loyal friend. She loves her family, especially her four daughters: Lindsay Hall, Kori Baker, Tara Fitzgerald, and Savannah Ashby. She also loves to dote on her 9 precious grandchildren. You've probably been greeted by her warm smile when entering Mrs. Fitz’s beauty bar. In every single photo I see of Sherry on social media, she has a huge smile and a wonderful spirit about her. Her family and friends are feeling helpless as they watch her suffer. She needs a miracle, and there's so much faith that God will deliver that to this family. A family that is always giving back to the community. I look forward to a chance to pay it forward and help them in their time of need. Not only with ongoing prayers but also by attending fundraisers that are being planned. You can help too!

Ashby Family/CANVA

Beautiful Mom and her beautiful girls!! - Carol Lamar

Love these Five Gorgeous Ladies! - Shirley Lindsey

The ups and downs when you have a mom with a serious illness are tough to deal with. She's your momma after all. My Mom battled through metastatic breast cancer for over five years. Not knowing which organ or bones would be affected with every new scan. Testing every new trial drug hoping for a miracle. Living each day not knowing if you'd "get the call." It's an emotional rollercoaster. And, it's affecting someone that you love most in this world. I don't wish it upon anyone. Although my Mom succumbed to cancer in January 2014, we never lost hope. The Ashby family should never lose hope and neither should you. Hope and faith are what get us through each day. And, prayers!

Ashby Family/CANVA

Sherry Ashby - Health Update on September 1st, 2022

"Sherry has been battling heart failure for the last five years, with frequent visits to the ER within that time. This last episode sent her to Louisville, where her defibrillator shocked her repeatedly, causing more heart damage. Her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the University of Kentucky. She was placed on the transplant list as of 9-1-22. She has received much love and support from her family and friends, who say she is a beautiful, loving soul. Prayers and love go out to the family of her future donor.", the family shared on September 1st, 2022 with so much hope in the air.

Prayers for a fast recovery! - Jason Moorman

Sherry Ashby, you’re such a fighter. Keep fighting! - Pat Smith Rubrecht

She is the strongest woman I know. Still praying. - Aimee Elizabeth Clark

Ashby Family/CANVA

Sherry Ashby - Health Update on September 4th, 2022

The very next day, things took a turn for the worst.

"On 9/1 mom was officially listed on the transplant list and her coordinator told us we would likely have a heart within 30 days. On 9/2 she suffered a left basal ganglia stroke. The bleeding on her brain is too deep for surgery. The accumulation of blood caused swelling which led the doctors to believe she would herniate and pass away, but she’s still here fighting. We have seen some improvements in her numbers that indicate we may not herniate at all, but we know nothing until they repeat the brain scan scheduled for 4 am in the morning. She has lost movement on the right side of her body and all speech. Will try to update tomorrow after the scan if I can. This suffering is heartbreaking. We were so close, momma." Tara Fitzgerald shared on September 4th, 2022

So many prayers for you guys. - Marlee Johnson

Prayers for healing, peace, comfort, and understanding! - Britney Jones

Prayers for her and doctors, nurses, all family, and friends! - Melva Menius

Ashby Family/CANVA

Prayers and Well-Wishes Pour in for Sherry & Her Girls



After the news of her hospitalization and setbacks, so many people have chimed in to let the family know they're not alone. They need all of the prayers they can get.

"I'm so sorry your sweet momma and you girls are going through this. There are no words that can take away what you all are experiencing. The Lord promises that he will keep you in perfect peace those whose minds are stayed upon him. I pray as you focus on God and his promises he will flood your hearts with peace. Even in the most trying times, he is faithful. Father, I pray you will wrap your loving arms around Sherry Ashby and her family giving them strength for this treacherous road. Lord, you are able to provide what no man can give, perfect health and wholeness. I ask you to move this mountain and give Sherry a new heart. Give Doctors and staff wisdom and compassion as they care for this family. May they experience your great love in new ways casting off all fear. in Jesus' name amen." - Denise Lee

Prayers for her and your family!! - Paula Burdin Duke

We are praying! In the mighty name of Jesus!! - Elizabeth Vanterpool

So sorry for all you girls! You have the sweetest momma! Sending prayers for her and you all too! - Heather Brigman

Ashby Family/CANVA

GoFundMe Set up for Sherry

If you can't make it to any of the upcoming fundraisers here's another way you can help the family. The family needs donations to help with bills she may accrue while in the hospital, as she only has disability coming in. She has a long road to recovery. If you want to donate this is a great way to support them.

BENEFIT PLANNED FOR SHERRY ASHBY

Ashby Family

If you are donating items to the silent auction benefit this weekend. Please get with Kori Baker to schedule a pick-up. If you would like to drop them off message Kori for the address HERE.

100% of the proceeds will go to help support Sherry with her needs and medical bills while she awaits a heart transplant at UK hospital in Lexington.

Ashby Family/CANVA

GIVE BACK DAY AT LEGENDS SPORTS BAR & GRILL

Ashby Family

"This sweet woman needs our help. She has spent her whole life raising four amazing girls, keeping her faith strong, giving so much to everyone around her whether it be a hug or a prayer, and being a living testimony of what a good human looks like. She’s beautiful inside and out and I can say all of those things after meeting her only a handful of times. I’m lucky enough to call one of her daughters a sister. And also lucky to call one or two of the others friends. She’s the epitome of grace and happiness. And we need her on this earth for a lot longer. And because we live in America where healthcare comes at a cost no matter the circumstances, she needs our help. And betting on this horse will be worth it. Because I can promise you, that she will never stop praying for you." - Callie Brooke Roche

We'll continue to pray for Sherry and her family. Her miracle is coming!