West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
In Other Exciting Fall Festival News - Nut Club Half Pot
Oh yes, it is back for 2022, one of the most anticipated half-pots of the year. Ticket sales begin Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Ticket sales will continue through Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM. Then on Saturday, October 8, 2022, tickets will be available from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM.
The drawing will be held at 8:00 PM Saturday on The Benjamin & Anna Bosse Foundation Stage.
2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map
What will you eat first?
Fried Green Tomatoes from the Vanderburgh Humane Society booth! ~ Ashley McReynolds
Monster ear! Chuck Wagon sausage burger is a close second! ~ Cindy Erwin
Resurrection Church's Chicken and dumplings and of course a Nutty Bar from the booth I can't remember the name of! ~ Rebecca Jackson
St. Wendel Cinnamon Bread Pudding! Mmmmm...~ James Coomes
Pronto pup made perfect at The Cathedral Booth! ~ Gwen Walker
Chicken n Dumplings from Resurrection Catholic Church. Peanut butter fudge from St. Mathew's is a close 2nd! ~ Jerry W. Williams
St. Matthews chocolate fudge ~ Colleen Marie Barton
Funnel cakes from North Green Brigade booth! ~ Lindsey Barnett Wilkerson