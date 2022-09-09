Let's face it our pets are like family. We want them to live long and healthy lives. That's why it's important to choose a veterinarian you can trust. Where do you receive the highest level of veterinary services? Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff? It's time to show them some love! #myvetsthebest

CANVA CANVA loading...

I've had animals all my life and it's always been my goal to keep them happy and healthy. It's also important they have the best medical care possible. To find a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical care means everything. When Lucy was diagnosed with cancer in January, I found the perfect vet to help us. And, after six months of surgeries until the very end, Lucy and I got remarkable care. Lucy lost her battle on August 11th, 2022, and I'll forever be grateful for the compassion shown to us. I still miss her like crazy, but every day gets a bit better. I know it just takes time!

CANVA CANVA loading...

FINDING A VETERINARIAN YOU CAN TRUST

Isn't your pet's happiness and health a big priority in your life? That's why it's important to find the best veterinary clinic or hospital that fits your needs. The American Veterinary Medical Association offers some great suggestions when considering a veterinarian for your family.

"When choosing your family's veterinarian, use the same care and criteria that you would in selecting a physician or dentist. Think about what is important to you. Location, office hours, payment options, and the range of medical services provided are all important considerations. For many pet owners, the most important factor is the friendliness and commitment of doctors and staff. Your goal should be to find the veterinarian who you believe can best meet your pet's medical needs and with whom you feel comfortable establishing a long-term veterinarian-client-patient relationship."

CANVA CANVA loading...

WHO DO YOU TRUST FOR THE BEST POSSIBLE VET CARE?

Tonia Snyder Love can't say enough good things about Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic in Beaver Dam. "Courtney Renfrow does a lot for our local rescues."

Stacy Owens depends on Dr. Mercer with Owensboro Animal Hospital. "He’s the best and has helped me through so much!!! I wouldn’t go anywhere else."

Jennifer Hardesty loves East Side Animal Clinic in Owensboro. "They are amazing and the only place I take my animals to."

Robin Trego thinks Dr. Cecil at Towne Square Animal Hospital is so awesome! "He has taken care of my two pups for several years now. He is a very compassionate person and he cares so much for the fur babies."

So, who's YOUR favorite? Let's vote! We'll reveal your top choices on Monday, September 12th, 2022.

CANVA CANVA loading...

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE

PASSIONATE TRI-STATE PET OWNERS CHIME-IN

Kristy Hampton loves all the vets at Town Square Animal Hospital in Owensboro. "I have to brag on Dr. Summer Buckner. She has walked us through our journey with multiple pets from start to finish and has always given our furbabies 110%. You know you have a special vet and entire practice as they cry with you when they help your furbaby travel to the rainbow bridge."

Sarah Robinson loves East Side Animal in Evansville. "Everyone from the front desk to the veterinarians is great."

Mollie Humphreys thinks Emily Hayden Newton is the BEST from Rough River Vet Clinic in Hartford!

Markus Alan Ratajczak appreciates Dr. Kunze at Audubon Animal Hospital in Owensboro. "He has always gone above and beyond for his patients and pet parents."

Stephanie Lee Wilson recommends Dr. Julie Thorpe Gray at the DC Animal Shelter.

Amy Payne's top choice is Dr. Wolfe at Wills Animal Hospital. "When one of my boys got hurt, after hours and on the weekend, she came in to treat him. I was hysterical, having a meltdown, and just a complete mess. Couldn’t stop crying and I was scared and so was my Rocco. She was so gentle with me. Her tone and choice of words calmed me down and helped me so much. Of course, I want the best treatment for my boys, but you have to know how to treat the human end of the leash too. Being compassionate is what I feel people lack these days. After that visit, I switched from my previous vet's office. It meant a lot to me."

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies