Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.

I don't know how Murphy finds himself at the Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, but here's what the staff has to say about him.

Meet Murphy! Murphy is a 3-year-old neutered, 4 ft declawed Persian. He has lived with other cats and a small dog. He is available for adoption!

Interested in Murphy? Fill out an adoption application or stop by and visit him today.

WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY 5722 Vann Road

Newburgh, IN 47630

Phone: (812) 858-1132 HOURS

Mon: Closed to the public

Tue: Closed to the public

Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM

Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Murphy is cute and cuddly but maybe he's not for you. There are plenty of other adoptable animals at the WHS.

ACE

Breed: Lab Mix Gender: Male Age: 3.5 month old Weight: 23 lbs

If you are interested in adopting him, please submit an adoption application on our website. All other dogs in your home must be current on vaccinations and heartworm prevention, and we will confirm with your￼ vet.

Brugal

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Male

Weight: 9 lbs

Meet Brugal! Brugal is a 6 year old chihuahua. He just arrived so we’re still learning about him! He weighs 9 lbs!

Turbo

Breed: English Coonhound Mix

Gender: Male

Age: 10 week old

Meet Turbo! Turbo is a 10 week old English coonhound mix! He will be neutered Friday and ready for his forever home. If you’re interested in adopting him, please submit an application on our website. For the safety of our puppies, all other dogs in the home must be current on vaccinations and we will verify with your veterinarian.

Zena

Breed: Lab mix Age: 7 months Gender: Female

Zena is a gorgeous 7 month old Lab mix. She was returned to us through no fault of her own. She is said to be friendly with other dogs and children and is also said to be housebroken. If you are interested, please submit an adoption application on our website. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

Fall Fundraiser

Come see the WHS Saturday Sept 10th @ 7:00am at the Elberfeld Town Wide Yard Sale! We will have a variety of pumpkins and other goodies for sale, all benefiting WHS.

22 Front Street Elberfeld, IN 47613

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

Do you have a dog or cat due for vaccines? The WHS is excited to announce that they received another grant from Walmart Giving to host a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on Tuesday, September 20. The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve.

Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. They can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier to be seen.

