Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
I don't know how Murphy finds himself at the Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, but here's what the staff has to say about him.
Meet Murphy! Murphy is a 3-year-old neutered, 4 ft declawed Persian. He has lived with other cats and a small dog. He is available for adoption!
Interested in Murphy? Fill out an adoption application or stop by and visit him today.
WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY
5722 Vann Road
Newburgh, IN 47630
GET DIRECTIONS
Phone: (812) 858-1132
HOURS
Mon: Closed to the public
Tue: Closed to the public
Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
MORE ADOPTABLE WHS PETS
ACE
Brugal
Breed: Chihuahua
Age: 6 years old
Gender: Male
Weight: 9 lbs
Meet Brugal! Brugal is a 6 year old chihuahua. He just arrived so we’re still learning about him! He weighs 9 lbs!
Turbo
Breed: English Coonhound Mix
Gender: Male
Age: 10 week old
Meet Turbo! Turbo is a 10 week old English coonhound mix! He will be neutered Friday and ready for his forever home. If you’re interested in adopting him, please submit an application on our website. For the safety of our puppies, all other dogs in the home must be current on vaccinations and we will verify with your veterinarian.
Zena
More Happening at WHS
Fall Fundraiser
Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic
Do you have a dog or cat due for vaccines? The WHS is excited to announce that they received another grant from Walmart Giving to host a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on Tuesday, September 20. The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve.
Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. They can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier to be seen.