Abandoned Indiana House is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back

Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.

Ever since the house was built, strange things have been happening. No one has been able to live in the house for more than a year. And, while many have investigated the home, there are no real answers as to why the house is so incredibly scary.

Most investigators are unable to spend the whole night. They leave way before sunrise. It's really like something out of a horror film. The scariest kind, if you ask me. A real-life story of possible demons and human remains found in the basement.

What is the story behind the Demon House on Monroe Street?

I know what you're thinking and, no, it's not the Demon House from Netflix that's located in Gary, IN. This house is in Hartford City, IN. I also know that you're thinking, WOW, Indiana is a very haunted state, and yes, it appears that way

According to weekinweird.com, the Demon house on Monroe Street was...

...built sometime in the mid-1800s, and since the day the soil was broken, countless people involved with the home have experienced strange activity that paranormal investigators have described as “demonic.” Previous owners have been chased out of the building by shadowy figures devoid of human features, unexplainable fires have spontaneously manifested in the basement, disembodied voices echo through the hallways, and even several mysterious deaths have occurred inside the Monroe House.

Paranormal Quest describes the house like this,

The Monroe House is famous for the alleged evil haunting that waits inside its decaying walls. The legend of this house has sent many running scared...

The Berger family built the house after tearing down an existing structure. Maybe, that structure and the story behind it would help solve the mystery of why all who live in the house suffer unthinkable misfortune and death. But, no one knows anything about the structure. It remains a mystery.

With reports of hearing the voices of ghostly children in the walls of the abandoned house, people seeing a demon-like woman in black roaming the halls, rumored occult activity, and human remains being discovered in the walls of the basement, there is something evil haunting the house.

Until the mystery can be solved and the demons in the house exorcised, all should stay away from the Demon House.

