Family Photo Taken Over Fifty Years Ago at Kentucky Creek Reveals Ghostly Image of a Child

When it comes to ghosts and the paranormal, none of us really know if there are that there aren't spirits moving about all around. Because of that, I have always been open to the possibility of the unseen, sometimes being seen in photos. Who knows, there might be quite a bit around us that we are unable to see.

Get our free mobile app

Paranormal Facebook groups

After Facebook groups started becoming a thing, I joined as many groups as I could find that shared stories, videos, and photos of local paranormal activity.

One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once, as I was looking through the Facebook group's Newsfeed, I came across this incredible photo. It's a photo that will give you the chills. Patsy Engle was kind enough to let me share her old photo and its story.

According to Patsy,

This photo is of my mother, aunt, and little sister, but my mother seems to have an image of a little girl in white behind her that was not in the family photo... I don’t know if it is a ghost. I had a little sister that died when she was 6 weeks old in 1964 .. my youngest sister in the photo was born in 1960.. so I think this could be the one who passed away.

Original photo of the ghost at Kentucky Creek

Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook loading...

Closer look at the image of a child-like ghost photographed at Kentucly Creek

If you look closely at the right arm of the woman standing in the back, you can see the image.

Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook loading...

Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook loading...

Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook Patsy Engle/Haunted History of Kentucky/Facebook loading...

A truly incredible photo with an image that Patsy couldn't explain and neither can I. Obviously taken before any sort of program that can alter photos, like Photoshop, the image continues to be a mystery.

Best ghost photos ever taken

IL Woman Shocked When Ghost Appears In Pics of Her Kids