Historic Newburgh Hosting Community Chili Cook-Off This Holiday Season
Historic Newburgh has a whole host of holiday festivities planned for 2022 including a Community Chili Cook-Off and you're invited!
Non-Profit Teams Wanted
Historic Newburgh will hold the Community Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, November 12, 2022, as part of its Christmas in the Burgh celebration, and they are looking for area non-profits teams to compete for first and second-place People's Choice trophies. If you are a part of a non-profit and you would like to register your team for the Community Chili Cook-Off, visit HistoricNewburgh.org.
Not a Non-Profit? Taste Test & Cast Your Vote!
If you're not a part of a non-profit, you are encouraged to attend the Community Chili Cook-Off to taste-test the teams' chili and cast your vote for your favorite. For just $5 you can have unlimited samples of the chilis served up that day, and that $5 will also get you two tickets to use to vote for your favorites.
More Than Just Chili
In addition to the chili, there will also be free entertainment with both a DJ and karaoke. Plus area food trucks will be on hand for the event, and a beer garden will be open from noon until 5 pm for those 21 and over who wish to partake.
Chili Isn't the Only Way to Celebrate Christmas
In addition to the Community Chili Cook-Off, Historic Newburgh has an entire list of festivities planned out as part of Christmas in the Burgh, including a gingerbread house competition, a city-wide lights and decorating contest, and more. There will even be a special mailbox set up for letters to Santa. Get the full schedule of holiday events here.