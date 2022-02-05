A Unique Valentine’s Day Date Idea: Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up. If you're looking for something unique to do to celebrate Valentine's Day, the Historic Newburgh Chocolate Walk may be the perfect out-of-the-box date idea.

The Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk takes place the weekend before Valentine's Day, February 11th-12th. It's a cool way to walk around historic downtown Newburgh check out some of the shops, and indulge in some delicious chocolate.

The Newburgh Chocolate Walk is back on Valentine's weekend! Purchase a Chocolate Walk bag at participating businesses for a $10 donation. Shop, dine, and walk through beautiful Historic Newburgh while visiting each business, to collect some chocolate goodies! Hours will vary by business and all proceeds benefit the Newburgh Area Food Pantry. Bring your sweetheart, or just your sweet tooth, and join in the fun!

Now, this sounds like my kinda date! It's out of the box, and fun! According to the Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk Facebook page, here are the shops that are participating:

Jennings Street Public House

Willow Poppy

House of White Bridal

R4 Design

Rehabilitation and Performance Institute Newburgh

The CHalky chic

Flutter

Hooray!

Impusle Salon & Spa

Jennings Street Social

JO+CO

ERA

Lil Tate's Cupcakes

Mulberry Jeans Accents

Newburgh Museum

Oak Modern

Olive Grace Home

Sugar Fix

Sweet Emotions

The Barefoot Cottage

Velvet Mod

I have to say, I grew up in Newburgh, and downtown Newburgh has grown so much since I was a kid. It's amazing to me the number of shops that are now in the downtown area, and I'm so glad to see how much it's grown because downtown Newburgh is truly such a beautiful place.

