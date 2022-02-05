A Unique Valentine&#8217;s Day Date Idea: Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk

A Unique Valentine’s Day Date Idea: Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk

Google Maps/Canva

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up.  If you're looking for something unique to do to celebrate Valentine's Day, the Historic Newburgh Chocolate Walk may be the perfect out-of-the-box date idea.

Get our free mobile app

The Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk takes place the weekend before Valentine's Day, February 11th-12th. It's a cool way to walk around historic downtown Newburgh check out some of the shops, and indulge in some delicious chocolate.

The Newburgh Chocolate Walk is back on Valentine's weekend!

Purchase a Chocolate Walk bag at participating businesses for a $10 donation. Shop, dine, and walk through beautiful Historic Newburgh while visiting each business, to collect some chocolate goodies!
Hours will vary by business and all proceeds benefit the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.
Bring your sweetheart, or just your sweet tooth, and join in the fun!
Now, this sounds like my kinda date! It's out of the box, and fun! According to the Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk Facebook page, here are the shops that are participating:
  • Jennings Street Public House
  • Willow Poppy
  • House of White Bridal
  • R4 Design
  • Rehabilitation and Performance Institute Newburgh
  • The CHalky chic
  • Flutter
  • Hooray!
  • Impusle Salon & Spa
  • Jennings Street Social
  • JO+CO
  • ERA
  • Lil Tate's Cupcakes
  • Mulberry Jeans Accents
  • Newburgh Museum
  • Oak Modern
  • Olive Grace Home
  • Sugar Fix
  • Sweet Emotions
  • The Barefoot Cottage
  • Velvet Mod

 

I have to say, I grew up in Newburgh, and downtown Newburgh has grown so much since I was a kid.  It's amazing to me the number of shops that are now in the downtown area, and I'm so glad to see how much it's grown because downtown Newburgh is truly such a beautiful place.

10 Ghost Kitchens Hiding in Evansville Restaurants

Basically, if you own a restaurant, adding a Ghost Kitchen is a great way to add income and give customers something new. Open your favorite food app like; GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Door Dash, and you will see restaurants to choose from that you didn't even know we had here.

Evansville Area Breweries

There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

 

Categories: Best of Evansville, Events, Weird News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top