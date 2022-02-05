A Unique Valentine’s Day Date Idea: Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk
Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up. If you're looking for something unique to do to celebrate Valentine's Day, the Historic Newburgh Chocolate Walk may be the perfect out-of-the-box date idea.
The Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk takes place the weekend before Valentine's Day, February 11th-12th. It's a cool way to walk around historic downtown Newburgh check out some of the shops, and indulge in some delicious chocolate.
The Newburgh Chocolate Walk is back on Valentine's weekend!Purchase a Chocolate Walk bag at participating businesses for a $10 donation. Shop, dine, and walk through beautiful Historic Newburgh while visiting each business, to collect some chocolate goodies!Hours will vary by business and all proceeds benefit the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.Bring your sweetheart, or just your sweet tooth, and join in the fun!
- Jennings Street Public House
- Willow Poppy
- House of White Bridal
- R4 Design
- Rehabilitation and Performance Institute Newburgh
- The CHalky chic
- Flutter
- Hooray!
- Impusle Salon & Spa
- Jennings Street Social
- JO+CO
- ERA
- Lil Tate's Cupcakes
- Mulberry Jeans Accents
- Newburgh Museum
- Oak Modern
- Olive Grace Home
- Sugar Fix
- Sweet Emotions
- The Barefoot Cottage
- Velvet Mod
I have to say, I grew up in Newburgh, and downtown Newburgh has grown so much since I was a kid. It's amazing to me the number of shops that are now in the downtown area, and I'm so glad to see how much it's grown because downtown Newburgh is truly such a beautiful place.
