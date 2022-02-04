Mother Nature threw everyone's plans out of whack when she decided to drop freezing rain, sleet, and snow across the Tri-State Thursday and Friday. The first casualty was Morgan Wallen being forced to reschedule his show at the Ford Center Thursday night literally hours before he was scheduled to go on stage, and now it's forced Rodney Atkins to change his plans for Saturday in Henderson.

Atkins was scheduled to play the Preston Arts Center Saturday night (February 5th, 2022). But, with Saturday night's temperatures forecast to be in the upper-teens, it practically eliminates any chance all the ice, sleet, and snow on Tri-State roads will melt away. As a matter of fact, it's more likely that anything that does melt in the sun during the day will refreeze once the sun starts to go down just before Rodney was scheduled to take the stage.

The good news here is that you won't have to wait too long to see him. Unlike Morgan Wallen who won't be able to make up his show until April 14th, fans of Rodney's only have to wait a couple of weeks to see him perform.

Get our free mobile app

The new date for the show is Saturday, February 19th. If you have tickets for the original date, hold onto them. They will be honored at the new date. If you can't attend the new show date for one reason or another, the Henderson Area Arts Alliance will refund your money.

The Arts Alliance box office is closed until Monday, February 7th, but you can call 270-826-5916 to request a refund.

[Source: Henderson Area Arts Alliance on Facebook]

See Inside Rodney Atkins' $1.4 Million Brentwood Mansion