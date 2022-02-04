Abandoned Indiana Dog Found Tied to a Tree & Covered in Ticks Ready for Forever Home After 9 Months at the Shelter

Locke has a sad story. Back in June of 2021, he was brought to Warrick Humane Society. A kind soul found Locke and another dog tied to a tree in a remote area. The staff said he was covered in hundreds of ticks and was heartworm positive. The good people at WHS spent days combing them off of him. He's been ready to find his forever family for a long time - NINE MONTHS. He's a sweet boy but people keep passing him up.

Here's what my people have to say about me!

Locke has been at the shelter since June. He was heartworm positive but just got a clean bill of health this week and is ready to go to his forever home! Locke is an American Bulldog Mix that is 5 years old & weighs 83lbs. He is a strong dude that loves to play with toys. He does well with other dogs & likes kids.

Interested in Locke? Fill out an application here!

If you are interested in any of the animals up for adoption at the WHS, please be aware of their current COVID-19 policies.

Adoptions are by appointment only - please fill out an adoption application online, and we will contact you to set up an appointment. Applications can be found here: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption-info/

We will schedule three adoption appointments per hour, and only two people per family/group will be allowed in the shelter at one time. This will allow for people to spend time looking for the right pet while practicing social distancing. Additional people/family members will be allowed to wait outside and the pet (dogs only) can be taken out to meet with them. This will also allow ample time for staff to properly clean between each adoption.

To keep traffic to a minimum, we will not be allowing volunteers inside the shelter at this time. We will have things for volunteers to do outside. If you're interested, please email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com.

