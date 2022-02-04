Abandoned Indiana Dog Found Tied to a Tree & Covered in Ticks Ready for Forever Home After 9 Months at the Shelter
Locke has a sad story. Back in June of 2021, he was brought to Warrick Humane Society. A kind soul found Locke and another dog tied to a tree in a remote area. The staff said he was covered in hundreds of ticks and was heartworm positive. The good people at WHS spent days combing them off of him. He's been ready to find his forever family for a long time - NINE MONTHS. He's a sweet boy but people keep passing him up.
Here's what my people have to say about me!
Interested in Locke? Fill out an application here!
If you are interested in any of the animals up for adoption at the WHS, please be aware of their current COVID-19 policies.
- Adoptions are by appointment only - please fill out an adoption application online, and we will contact you to set up an appointment. Applications can be found here: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption-info/
- We will schedule three adoption appointments per hour, and only two people per family/group will be allowed in the shelter at one time. This will allow for people to spend time looking for the right pet while practicing social distancing. Additional people/family members will be allowed to wait outside and the pet (dogs only) can be taken out to meet with them. This will also allow ample time for staff to properly clean between each adoption.
- To keep traffic to a minimum, we will not be allowing volunteers inside the shelter at this time. We will have things for volunteers to do outside. If you're interested, please email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com.
- Warrick Tails on Trails has started up again! Please watch their Facebook page for details!
OTHER STUFF HAPPENING AT THE WHS
If you want to adopt but can't, consider donating something to the shelter. They are currently in need of: Cat litter - any brand, laundry detergent - any brand HE, and bleach. There are also some upcoming fundraisers and events.
Hacienda Giveback for WHS
Stay Pawsitive Tshirt Fundraiser
All profits from this campaign go to Warrick Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) no-kill animal shelter. For over 30 years, Warrick Humane Society has rescued hundreds of animals each year. WHS receives no funding from the government and operates solely on donations and fundraisers such as this one. Help WHS continue in their mission by purchasing one of the shirts!
Doggie Date Weekend at WHS
Scratch & Sniff Scavenger Hunt
What: A fundraiser for the animals of Warrick County (proceeds go to Warrick Humane Society, Warrick Animal Guardians and Warrick County Animal Control)
When: May 7th. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m., hunt begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Hunt begins at Warrick Humane Society (5722 Vann Road, Newburgh) and ends at Jennings Street Public House (300 W. Jennings St., Newburgh)
Cost: $20 in advance (on or before April 27th), $25 day of. Teams of 3 or more, $15 in advance (on or before April 27th), $20 day of. All paying participants will receive an event t-shirt. Children are welcome to attend the hunt for free, but Jennings Street Public House is a 21 and over establishment. If there are extra t-shirts, they can be purchased for $10.