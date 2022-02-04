It's only ninety-nine days or two thousand three hundred seventy-six hours until the most important Saturday of the Summer. What is so significant about Saturday, May 7, 2022? Well, it is the OPENING DAY for Holiday World's Exclusive Platinum Season Passholders. Oh, and another date to mark on your calendar is Saturday, May 21, 2022. Both Holiday Day World and Splashin' Safari will be open to the public for summer fun.

A Little Preview of Things to Come

100 Days until our opening day! While winter storms DRONE on, we're dreaming of warm days coasting through the woods.Video and editing done by our friends at CoastingThunder.

You can purchase tickets or buy a season pass to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Why YES, Holiday World is Hiring

The list of perks for working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is pretty awesome, but there are some unexpected perks that make it the job of a lifetime. A season pass to visit the park when you aren't working is a nice incentive to apply for a summer job at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. You can also visit other parks and attractions in the surrounding area for free. The HoliPoints program lets you earn tickets so you can bring friends and family to the park. But that's just the beginning...

When you talk to anyone that has worked at Holiday World, one of the first memories they share is the friendships they have made. That is one of the unexpected perks of working at the Friendliest Park in the World.

25 Must-Try Rides at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari